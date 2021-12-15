Sioux City municipal buildings closing at 3 p.m. today

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City residents needing to do any business with the city this afternoon will now have to reschedule.

This afternoon, Sioux City Manager Robert Padmore's office sent out a press release stating that: All city buildings will be closing at 3 p.m. With that, the release made sure to mention that public safety and other city functions (such as water and wastewater) would continue service.

Earlier in the day, in a post on Facebook, the Sioux City Community School District, which decided to end the day two hours early, said that officials don't normally alter the schedule because of high winds but they wanted to be cautious in this instance.

Wednesday night, winds in Sioux City could get as fast as 60 mph.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

