Sioux City officials considering $4.3M increase in operations budget

"We've determined that next year we could also have a premium holiday, which would be two months of no premiums charged to you, the employee or charged against department budgets," Padmore told council members. "In the current fiscal year, we did not use that money in any way shape or form, so it's just literally sitting in the health insurance fund."

Padmore said the proposal entails taking the money that wasn't used this year, as well as premium holiday money that won't be used by departments next year to reduce their budgets. He said the move will have no overall impact on operations and will not harm the health insurance fund.

Due to a state-mandated increase in the percentage of residential property subject to taxation, most commonly known as the rollback, the city's share of the tax bill for a home assessed at $108,000 would be $813.61, under the new proposal, while commercial property taxes per $100,000 of assessed valuation would be $1,340.

Last year, state officials ordered an 8 percent increase in residential property assessments in Sioux City after finding the local assessor's office failed to properly set the valuations.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}