Sioux City officials considering $4.3M increase in operations budget

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City officials recommend increasing spending for operations by $4.3 million, or 1.7 percent, in the next fiscal year, but the property tax levy rate is expected to decrease on the heels of a new proposal that would use insurance premium holidays to reduce department budgets.
The proposed $217.4 million fiscal 2021 operating budget initially called for no change to the previous year's property tax levy of $15.68 per $100,000 of assessed valuation, but council members could now choose to adopt a proposal that would reduce the property tax levy rate to $14.89.
The city will generate more than $5 million more in total taxes in fiscal year 2021. The tax base rose by 11 percent to $309.1 million. The bulk of property taxes will fund public safety, 65 percent, while 24 percent will be used for capital expenses.
The budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1 is larger than the year before primarily due to higher departmental personnel and operating costs, as well as increased debt service costs.
At the urging of an elected official, City Manager Bob Padmore said finance staff took a "good, hard look" at the health insurance fund. During the current fiscal year, Padmore said the city had a premium holiday during which employees and the city did not contribute the health insurance premium to the fund.
"We've determined that next year we could also have a premium holiday, which would be two months of no premiums charged to you, the employee or charged against department budgets," Padmore told council members. "In the current fiscal year, we did not use that money in any way shape or form, so it's just literally sitting in the health insurance fund."
Padmore said the proposal entails taking the money that wasn't used this year, as well as premium holiday money that won't be used by departments next year to reduce their budgets. He said the move will have no overall impact on operations and will not harm the health insurance fund.
Due to a state-mandated increase in the percentage of residential property subject to taxation, most commonly known as the rollback, the city's share of the tax bill for a home assessed at $108,000 would be $813.61, under the new proposal, while commercial property taxes per $100,000 of assessed valuation would be $1,340.
Last year, state officials ordered an 8 percent increase in residential property assessments in Sioux City after finding the local assessor's office failed to properly set the valuations.
"In layman's terms, we're actually showing that a $100,000 house becomes a $108,000 house and still reducing taxes on that house by $3," Mayor Bob Scott said. "Unlike saying you cut the levy, that doesn't mean anything if you take advantage of the increase in the valuations, which other governmental jurisdictions are doing. So, when citizens get their tax increase, call the other two taxing bodies. Don't call the city, because we tried to do our part to make that happen."
During the meeting, in which department heads made their budget case before the council, Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore requested adding an additional police officer in fiscal year 2021. Moore said he is concerned about the need for more officers.
At a council meeting last month, Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller said staffing shortages continue to be an issue for the department. He said a recent staffing study revealed that the department is essentially 16 police officers below appropriate staffing levels. The department, which currently employs 125 officers, can lose personnel due to injury, resignation or military deployment, according to Mueller.
"I'm not asking that we take a huge jump in our budget to support that number of officers. Yes, I would like to, but I have to be realistic," said Moore, who said he would like to see an additional officer hired each year. "It's something that we build into our budget that the citizens can see that the mayor, the council, the city manager, city attorney are serious about public safety and we're taking a hard look at it."
Sioux City Police Capt. Mark Kirkpatrick said uniform services is where the department is "feeling the pinch." If he had an additional officer today, Kirkpatrick said he would put that officer on the overnight shift.
"They seem to be encountering the majority of issues that we're seeing right now and they have our greatest staffing shortage right now," he said.
More than $1.23 million is being requested in fiscal year 2021 for Tyson Events Center and Orpheum Theatre operations, an increase of more than $333,000 from the year before. Spectra Venture Management, a Philadelphia-based firm, took over management of the Tyson and Orpheum Theatre on Jan. 1, 2018.
General Manager Tim Savona said there was a "miscommunication between the two entities" regarding the budget that was presented last year. He noted a budget improvement of more than $1 million between fiscal years 2018 and 2019 that "never should've been presented or accepted."
"I think when we got sold Spectra, we thought we were going to have a $1 million subsidy. I don't know how we were sold $1 million and it's still $1.2 million," said Scott, who also questioned whether Spectra is fulfilling the promises that it made about bringing concerts to the Tyson. "We were promised a lot of concerts, and that's the one complaint I get in this community."
Savona said both venues are having "a really good year." He called the return of WWE to the Tyson last April and securing this weekend's presentations of Paw Patrol Live as "monumental accomplishments."
"Our current year's budget, we're $90,000 ahead of budget pace, which is a good sign," he said. "But we have to see two things -- we have to continue to bring the content, but we need to be able sell the tickets. When you look at a show like KISS, we sold $125,000 more than the last time they were here. That's an enormous improvement."