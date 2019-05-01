WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Siouxland officials on Wednesday held a flurry of meetings with lawmakers on Capitol Hill to discuss workforce and infrastructure needs in the Sioux City area.
Barbara Sloniker, executive vice president of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce and one of more than 50 on the Washington D.C. trip, said members of the delegation had met with U.S. Rep. Steve King; Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska's 1st District; Rep. Cindy Axne of Iowa's First District; Rep. Dusty Johnson of South Dakota; Rep. Dave Loebsack of Iowa's 2nd District; Rep. Abby Finkenauer of Iowa's 1st District; Rep. Adrian Smith of Nebraska's 3rd District; USDA under secretary Bill Northey and people from the Department of Transportation, including deputy assistant secretary Finch Fulton.
And that was just Wednesday.
"We've had quite a morning," Sloniker said.
The group arrived in the Capitol as President Trump and Democratic congressional leaders agreed Tuesday to pursue a $2 trillion infrastructure bill.
Workforce development was a key focus of the meetings, she said, though she conceded that there's only so much the federal government can do to help Sioux City employers find workers.
"I don't know if that's anything that Congress can actually wave a magic wand and fix, but they need to understand what our local businesses our going through," she said.
There are some higher-education initiatives Congress could take on, she said, like renewing the Perkins Grant, supporting the year-round Pell Grant and offering more resources for career and technical education, which could be helpful for Iowa businesses that need skilled workers.
The meeting with Fulton went especially well, Sloniker said, and he expressed interest in Sioux City-area infrastructure projects of the future like the Hoeven Corridor project, for which the city has longed for federal grants.
But Sloniker cautioned there have been no firm commitments from any federal officials to give funding to any specific projects.
"Quite honestly, that never usually happens while we're out here," she said.
"That's usually the work that gets done before we get here and after we leave here."
On Thursday, members of the delegation plan a White House briefing in the Old Executive Office Building with representatives of the Trump administration and the area's Senate delegation.