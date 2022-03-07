Sioux City pastor Dan Bittinger looks for seat on Woodbury County Board

SIOUX CITY – Local pastor Dan Bittinger is running for a Woodbury County Board of Supervisors position.

Bittinger, lead pastor at CrossPointe Church, announced his candidacy as a Republican for the District 2 seat on Monday. The seat is currently held by Sioux City teacher Justin Wright, who will not be re-running.

Bittinger has lived in Sioux City for the past eight years with his wife and three children. He is originally from Wadsworth, Ohio and attended Southeast University in Lakeland, Florida for degrees in communication and pastoral ministry.

He is running because he likes to serve others.

"As a good citizen you can serve and help your local county or government or neighbors," he said.

Bittinger said he wants to focus on is keeping taxes low, encouraging business growth and ensuring Woodbury County is a good place to live, work and raise a family.

"I will ensure Woodbury County stays within its constitutional bounds and authority," he said.

Two seats on the board are up for election; Wright's District 2 position and Matthew Ung's District 4 position. Ung has not announced whether or not he will seek reelection.

County candidates can file nomination papers through March 25.

