Sioux City people rally for justice for family of George Floyd, killed in Minneapolis

SIOUX CITY -- "I can't breathe" has again become a rallying cry, and it was chanted by more than 100 people gathered in Sioux City on Friday afternoon to protest the death of George Floyd, a black man who died while in the custody of Minneapolis police.

The group of people walked several blocks in downtown Sioux City mid afternoon, chanting "I can't breathe," "Justice for George Floyd" and "Black lives matter." That came shortly after Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin was arrested Friday and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter in the death.

Jackie Stellish, of Sioux City, said she was glad to have participated in the walk, which ended in front of the Sioux City Police Department offices.

"It was a really good turnout. Everyone stayed peaceful and respectful. Local police were on the route keeping people safe and they even provided a large cooler filled with bottles of water at the station," Stellish said.

Six years ago, Eric Garner, while locked in a police chokehold, uttered, "I can't breathe," a phrase adopted by demonstrators across the country who protested the killings of African Americans by police.