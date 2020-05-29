Sioux City people rally for justice for family of George Floyd, killed in Minneapolis

SIOUX CITY -- "I can't breathe" has again become a rallying cry, and it was chanted by more than 100 people gathered in Sioux City on Friday afternoon to protest the death of George Floyd, a black man who died while in the custody of Minneapolis police.
The group of people walked several blocks in downtown Sioux City mid afternoon, chanting "I can't breathe," "Justice for George Floyd" and "Black lives matter." That came shortly after Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin was arrested Friday and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter in the death.
Jackie Stellish, of Sioux City, said she was glad to have participated in the walk, which ended in front of the Sioux City Police Department offices.
"It was a really good turnout. Everyone stayed peaceful and respectful. Local police were on the route keeping people safe and they even provided a large cooler filled with bottles of water at the station," Stellish said.
Six years ago, Eric Garner, while locked in a police chokehold, uttered, "I can't breathe," a phrase adopted by demonstrators across the country who protested the killings of African Americans by police.
Bystander video captured Floyd saying the exact same words Monday, while handcuffed and pinned at the neck under the knee of Chauvin, who is white. Three other officers involved in the matter were fired.
There have been mass protests around the nation, with some turning violent.
Ahead of the rally, Sgt. Jeremy McClure said Sioux City Police Department officials presumed the rally would be peaceful, so officers planned not to show force that could be considered provocative.
"Our number one priority is for the safety of the group gathered. We know that people are angry and hurt and we certainly understand their feelings," McClure said.
Monique Scarlett, who founded the Unity in the Community group in Sioux City, which is designed to encourage partnership with community members and law enforcement, in a statement to the Journal said Floyd's murder was "horrific."
"We are in need of more awareness, education and community conversations that address these scenarios. This is a national issue that is out of control. All police officers are not dangerous. It is the poor examples like these officers in Minneapolis who cause tension, lack of trust and racial profiling wars between citizens and the police," Scarlett said.
"I'm as angry as the next person for another senseless murder specifically in the black community."
Sioux City area law enforcement officials said they are “saddened by the tragic events” that have taken place in Minneapolis this week, beginning with the death of Floyd in police custody and the violent protests that have followed.
In a joint statement issued late Thursday night, the Sioux City Police Department and Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office acknowledged the events have “sparked outrage and fear in our nation” and said they were committed to building trust in Northwest Iowa communities.
