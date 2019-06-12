SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department has been honored by the ESGR (Employment and Support of the Guard and Reserve) for their support of Lori Noltze, a master sergeant in the 185th Air Wing/SFS.
The ESGR awarded the Police Department the Above & Beyond Award, something that “recognize employers at the local level who have gone above and beyond the legal requirements of the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act by providing their Guard and Reserve employees additional, non-mandated benefits such as differential or full pay to offset lost wages, extended health benefits, and other similar benefits,” according to ESGR’s website.
The award is one of the highest honors presented by the Iowa Committee of ESGR.