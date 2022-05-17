Sioux City Police Department sets up 2 mobile speed kiosks

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller told Sioux City councilmembers that two mobile speed kiosks will be operational in Sioux City beginning Tuesday.

"Obviously, our ultimate goal on anything like this is compliance. We would love for folks to get used to these, adjust their speed accordingly, so that we don't have to collect anything from the public," Mueller said during Monday's council meeting.

Since the department can't put a police officer at any one spot 24/7, Mueller said these portable kiosks give the department a "viable option to try to modify driver behavior." The kiosks use photo enforcement technology to collect violations.

Mueller said the units, which resemble big ATM machines, will initially be placed in the 3000 block of Floyd Boulevard and the 3300 block of Hamilton Boulevard. He said the kiosks will be moved around to "trouble spots" throughout the city.

"It's something that's placed. It's left there, and, then, we'll run it for several weeks and, then, we will move to a new location," he said.

In the past, Sioux City has operated as many as 11 red-light cameras at nine intersections along with two portable speed cameras on Interstate 29. Over the years, the city has shut some of them off for varying reasons.

Those include a pair of cameras at the intersections of Gordon Drive and Pierce Street and Gordon Drive and Nebraska Street, removed in 2014 due to a reconstruction project, and two others at the intersection of Outer Drive and Lewis Boulevard, which the city voluntarily shut down in 2016.

The Outer Drive and Lewis Boulevard cameras were among those that the DOT had ordered the city to shut down because they did not reduce the number of crashes. The city also did not replace the cameras at Gordon and Pierce or Gordon and Nebraska due to the ongoing legal issues.

According to the police department's website, as of Monday, there were no speed cameras in use in Sioux City. Red-light cameras are currently in use at Fifth and Court streets (eastbound), Cheyenne Boulevard and Outer Drive (southbound), Gordon Drive and South Fairmount Street (westbound), Gordon Drive and South Palmetto Street (westbound), Sergeant Road and South Lakeport Street (eastbound) and Singing Hills and South Lewis boulevards (westbound).

The website states that the civil penalty for excessive speed over the posted speed limit is $100 and up. Speed and red-light camera violations issued are not reported to the state that issued the violator's license or their insurance company.

