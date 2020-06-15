Sioux City police headquarters getting money to remodel entrance

"Our lobby was accessible and has been utilized 24 hours a day, 365 days of the year. Following the positive COVID-19 diagnosis of 10 staff members in rapid succession, the need for building modifications in the interest of employee and citizen safety became paramount," Claeys said.

In April, Police Chief Rex Mueller told the Journal he was one of the infected employees, and others included a police captain, two lieutenants, a sergeant, a police officer and some civilian employees.

In investigating changing the entrance, she said, some double doors were found to be leaking heat or air conditioning, and there was a desire to extend the entrance closer to the street by adding the vestibule.

That portion could include sliding doors, and will provide a waiting area out of the elements for building visitors. Claeys said the more modern entrance would have speakers and cameras so that both police and fire department staff could remotely observe, speak with and screen people coming into the building.

"An added bonus to this structure would be lobby security from individuals who may seek to engage officers or staff in a violent encounter. In the past several years, multiple police agencies have dealt with active shooters in their lobby," Claeys said.

