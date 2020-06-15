Sioux City police headquarters getting money to remodel entrance

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department headquarters entrance will soon be altered to improve safety, by providing an area for security screenings of people prior to entry in the building.
The Sioux City Council in the weekly Monday meeting passed two measures to construct a covered vestibule at the entrance by 2021, including officially accepting a U.S. Department of Justice Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Grant of $133,995.
The other measure was approving a plan to pay FEH Design, of Sioux City, $28,235 for design tasks related to the project.
Police Capt. Lisa Claeys said the project could begin by fall, and construction of a covered entry vestibule would update the entrance doors for the first time in 30 years.
"Having a more secure facility to allow controlled access to the police and fire headquarters will enhance public health and safety by maximizing the utilization remote access to communicate and screen citizens, allowing a more safety oriented approach to social distancing and risk mitigation for employees and residents," Claeys said in a meeting memo.
Claeys said the novel coronavirus community spread in March moved police officials to cut off public access to the building, and the front doors to the main lobby were locked for the first time ever.
"Our lobby was accessible and has been utilized 24 hours a day, 365 days of the year. Following the positive COVID-19 diagnosis of 10 staff members in rapid succession, the need for building modifications in the interest of employee and citizen safety became paramount," Claeys said.
In April, Police Chief Rex Mueller told the Journal he was one of the infected employees, and others included a police captain, two lieutenants, a sergeant, a police officer and some civilian employees.
In investigating changing the entrance, she said, some double doors were found to be leaking heat or air conditioning, and there was a desire to extend the entrance closer to the street by adding the vestibule.
That portion could include sliding doors, and will provide a waiting area out of the elements for building visitors. Claeys said the more modern entrance would have speakers and cameras so that both police and fire department staff could remotely observe, speak with and screen people coming into the building.
"An added bonus to this structure would be lobby security from individuals who may seek to engage officers or staff in a violent encounter. In the past several years, multiple police agencies have dealt with active shooters in their lobby," Claeys said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.