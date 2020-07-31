Sioux City police prepares $260K plan for 120 body cameras

SIOUX CITY -- After dismay was expressed by Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott on the delay and with city residents asking with increasing frequency to add the technology, the Sioux City Police Department has readied a $260,000 proposal to buy cameras that will be worn daily with uniforms of officers.
In the first week of July, City Manager Bob Padmore announced that there will be a proposal before the council by the end of the summer to equip all of the city's police officers with body cameras. At a Friday press conference, Police Chief Rex Mueller said the plan to buy 120 cameras will be aired at the council meeting on Monday.
"We firmly believe these cameras will be a positive advancement for our department, our officers, and our citizens, and we look forward to deploying them," Mueller said.
The cameras recommended for purchase are made by manufacturer GETAC.
Body cameras have been a hot topic of discussion in recent years after a number of high-profile incidents across the country in which people died while in police custody. Purchasing cameras is voluntary for Iowa law enforcement agencies, but Sioux City has been considering them for several years, vetting different models and taking public input.
Mueller said financing had never fallen into place in previous years, as the council wrestled with funding city initiatives.
The issue of body cameras, as well as excessive use of force by police officers, was raised by a number of city residents who came to the July 6 council meeting. Due to social distancing guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic, only a limited number were allowed into the council chambers. The rest of the attendees stood in the hallway.
At that July council meeting, resident Gene Boykin called for body cameras, as well as a change in police culture.
"I'm scared. I live in fear right now and I shouldn't," Boykin said.
Jasmine Preston, who started a petition that encourages the Sioux City Police Department to adopt body cameras, pressed the council for an answer Monday about why officers in the city haven't been outfitted with them.
Councilman Alex Watters said he has been a vocal proponent of body cameras and told Preston that the council has asked to prioritize body cameras.
A $250,000 request for body cameras in the 2025 fiscal year was part of the five-year capital improvements budget that the council reviewed in January. To move on the proposal now, Scott on Friday said one way to pay for them could come out of fine revenues that come from the operation of traffic cameras.
During a Jan. 25 budget hearing, Scott expressed frustration that the police department has yet to equip its officers with body cameras. At that time, Mueller told the council, "We do want them. We are absolutely for it."
At the end of Mueller's press conference, Ike Rayford, president of the NAAACP chapter in Sioux City, said the group is very glad body cams appear likely to be added this year. Rayford said African Americans in the city don’t have a contentious relationship with police, but added it is still good to add the technology.
"We are truly excited to hear the plans," Rayford said.
