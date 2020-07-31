Sioux City police prepares $260K plan for 120 body cameras

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- After dismay was expressed by Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott on the delay and with city residents asking with increasing frequency to add the technology, the Sioux City Police Department has readied a $260,000 proposal to buy cameras that will be worn daily with uniforms of officers.

In the first week of July, City Manager Bob Padmore announced that there will be a proposal before the council by the end of the summer to equip all of the city's police officers with body cameras. At a Friday press conference, Police Chief Rex Mueller said the plan to buy 120 cameras will be aired at the council meeting on Monday.

"We firmly believe these cameras will be a positive advancement for our department, our officers, and our citizens, and we look forward to deploying them," Mueller said.

The cameras recommended for purchase are made by manufacturer GETAC.

Body cameras have been a hot topic of discussion in recent years after a number of high-profile incidents across the country in which people died while in police custody. Purchasing cameras is voluntary for Iowa law enforcement agencies, but Sioux City has been considering them for several years, vetting different models and taking public input.