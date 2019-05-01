SIOUX CITY -- William Buckholtz said he was "stunned" when he received his 2019 property assessments in the mail.
The city assessor's office nearly doubled the valuation for the four parcels of land that Buckholtz uses as pastureland for his horses. He said he has owned the parcels, which are located between Military Road and W. 19th St. and classified as residential, for 20 and 40 years.
"We know what the final goal of that is -- once they get that in concrete, then your taxes are going to go up based on what they value you at," he said. "That's pretty irritating to me."
Buckholtz made his case for a lower assessment before the three-member Board of Review Wednesday. He told board members Kathleen Fenceroy, Jim Jung and Susie Feathers that his land is now assessed at the same value as property owned by Sioux City Brick & Tile, which unlike his parcels, has utility, sidewalk and street access.
"I don't think it should go up at all," he said. "If anything, it should go down."
Valuations for residential and multi-residential dwellings rose by an average of 10 percent and commercial property jumping by an average of about 35 percent, under the city's 2019 assessments.
State law requires city and county assessors every two years to reset valuations between 95 percent and 105 percent of the fair market price to ensure equity in the property tax system. Assessors consider factors such as local sales, new construction and changes to individual parcels. The hefty increases in commercial property assessments were required to comply with state valuation ratios.
The new assessments will be used to calculate local property taxes for the 2020-21 budget year. The tax levies set by local governments, and other factors, such as the "rollback," a state-imposed limit on assessments, and various state tax credits, also determine whether homeowners pay more or less in taxes.
Owners dissatisfied with their assessments initially had until April 30 to file an appeal with the Board of Review, but after a disaster declaration was issued for Woodbury County in the wake of flooding, the deadline was extended to June 5.
Sioux City Assessor John Lawson said Wednesday that 200 petitions had been filed with the board, but 44 of those were later withdrawn. Of the remaining 156 petitions, 110 are scheduled as oral hearings, while the other 46 will be considered as written arguments.
Wednesday was the first day the Board of Review heard oral appeals. The board will hear dozens of cases daily in the assessor's office, located on the Woodbury County Courthouse's fifth floor.
Owners can appeal their valuations on several grounds, including if they believe their new assessment isn't comparable to others with similar properties, if the property is assessed higher then its actual value or if there are errors or suspicion of fraud in the assessment
"They need to have information to present to the board that would show that their property is not basically worth the value that we have it assessed at," Lawson said. "It could be comparable sales. It could be comparable properties, but they have to show the board information. They can't just say, 'Well, I think it's too high.'"
Appellants will receive formal letters by the end of June stating the board's decision, as well as guidance on how to make future appeals.
So far, the number of appeals is running behind the last time reevaluation of city property. In 2017, 993 residents and businesses lodged appeals. That year, residential values averaged an 11 percent jump from 2015, marking the city's highest spike since the Great Recession began in 2007.
Buckholtz said he appealed his assessments in 2017, as well.
"I came down here and did the same thing and it fell on deaf ears. They just went through with it anyway, but it wasn't as much as this. They didn't double it," he said.
Residents who are still dissatisfied with the board's decision have the option to appeal to the Iowa Property Assessment Appeal Board or in Woodbury County District Court. The state created the former in 2005 to provide a free alternative to the costly option of filing in court.
Buckholtz said he will take the next step in the appeal process if the board doesn't decide in his favor.
"I'm going to go as far as I can go, because this is very unfair," he said.