SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City has received a $6.5 million low-interest state loan for a water system improvement on the city's north side.
The loan was one of several announced Wednesday by the Iowa Finance Authority and Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The low-interest and zero-interest loans are issued from a revolving fund that provides financing to Iowa town and cities for water quality projects.
"Reliable water infrastructure is essential for Iowa families, businesses and communities alike," Iowa Finance Authority executive director Debi Durham said in a news release. "The state revolving fund has helped more than 600 Iowa communities invest in more than 2,000 water quality initiatives to date and is available to help many more."
Sioux City's award will fund a three-phase water main construction project aimed at improving water pressure in low-pressure areas in the Western Hills Pressure Zone on the north side.
Loans totaling more than $123 million were awarded to 41 Iowa communities.
Other Siouxland communities that received loans include: Sergeant Bluff, $1.242 million; Alta, $825,000; Rembrandt, $70,000; Peterson, $116,000; Kiron, $305,000; Lake Park, $440,000; Early, $515,000 and Smithland, $564,000.