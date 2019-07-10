AMES, Iowa -- Renovation of Sioux City's transit maintenance and storage facility was among five projects to receive state Public Transit Infrastructure grants.
The Iowa Transportation Commission on Tuesday awarded Sioux City $135,200 for it renovation project. The commission approved more than $1.5 million to support public transit projects.
To qualify for a grant, a transit system must secure local funding for a minimum of 20 percent of the project costs.
Other projects receiving grants were in Benton County, Ames, Dubuque and Ottumwa.