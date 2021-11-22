Sioux City recognizes 19th Annual Memorial March to Honor Lost Children

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott recognized the 19th Annual Memorial March to Honor Lost Children by reading a special proclamation during Monday's City Council meeting.

Each year, in the days before Thanksgiving, hundreds gather in downtown Sioux City for the march, which remembers Native American children who have been taken from their families and communities to be placed in the country's non-Native child welfare system. This year's march begins at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at the War Eagle Monument and ends at the Sioux City Convention Center.

"We support the commitment of the Native community and their continued efforts to focus on building bridges and fostering understanding. We thank the Native community for the Native children and families and all the individuals in the organization responsible for holding a memorial march to honor lost children," Scott read from the proclamation, which not only recognized the march, but also November 2021 as Native American month. "We wish them much success."

Manape LaMere, a member of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska and Native American activist, accepted the proclamation from Scott. Since the death of his father, Native American activist Frank LaMere, in 2019, LaMere told the council his role has been to help encourage the Native American community to better organize.

"I thank you for recognizing the children and the families that are mourning and remembering them and remembering this month, remembering what we're trying to do. This city's named after our people, so, I hope we can continue those alliances and those friendships," he said. "There's more work to do, as dad always would say. Every time we accomplish something, there's more work to be done."

