Sioux City reimbursed for police expenses for Trump rally at Sioux Gateway Airport

SIOUX CITY — City Manager Bob Padmore confirmed Friday that the City of Sioux City has been fully reimbursed for the services it provided for former President Donald Trump's Nov. 3 rally at Sioux Gateway Airport.

Padmore told The Journal Friday that the city received payment from event organizers on Dec. 21 for $10,002.38 in police expenses.

"We show no outstanding bills for this Event Strategies group," he said. "The ambulance has been paid and, now, the police security has been paid, as well."

The Journal published a story on Dec. 7 detailing the wrangling a city attorney engaged in to get a $5,000 rental payment ahead of the rally.

Save America, a leadership political action committee (PAC) created by Trump, rented several parking lots from the city for the rally, which was intended to bolster the campaigns of Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley and Gov. Kim Reynolds.

The Journal obtained 136 pages of emails, which show that a city attorney went back and forth with Event Strategies, Inc. in the days leading up to the rally before Save America signed off on a venue use agreement and paid the city the $5,000 rental fee. The documents mentioned reimbursement for police officers' overtime hours and also included a $1,425 invoice for emergency medical services, which was dated Nov. 2, 2022 and due that same day -- the day before the rally.

On Dec. 8, the day after the story appeared in The Journal, Event Strategies, Inc. paid the $1,425 bill for standby EMS.

Sioux City police officers staffing the rally were to be paid from the uniform and investigative bureaus' overtime budgets, which the United States Secret Service would reimburse, an administrative assistant for the police department wrote in one of the emails.

City Finance Director Teresa Fitch told The Journal on Dec. 6 that police expenses totaled $10,002.38 and, "The city has not received any reimbursement to date for these expenses."

Padmore said Friday there was "some confusion about whether that was, ultimately, a Secret Service expense or a event expense." He said the police expense was determined to be an event expense; and, in the wake of the story's publication, the city issued an invoice, which had a Jan. 9, 2023 due date, to Event Strategies, Inc.

More than 100 rally-goers were in line to get in by 9 a.m. on Nov. 3, although attendees weren’t allowed to enter the venue until after 2 p.m. Trump, who took the stage between 7:30 and 8 p.m., spoke for over 70 minutes. Less than two weeks after the event, Trump announced his 2024 White House bid.