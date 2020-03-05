Sioux City Republican Bossman seeking third term in Iowa House

SIOUX CITY -- Jacob Bossman, a Republican who has held a Sioux City area seat in the Iowa House for three years, on Thursday filed nomination papers to seek another term.
Bossman, 40, of Sioux City, was first elected to the House District 6 position in a January 2018 special election to fill an unexpired term, then won a full two-year term in November 2018. In both those wins, Bossman defeated Rita DeJong, a Democrat from Sioux City.
House District 6 covers the Morningside area of Sioux City and the Sergeant Bluff, Bronson and Salix areas.
The filing period for legislative candidates runs through March 13. The election will be held on Nov. 3.
Bret Hayworth
County & Education Reporter
I write about politics, county government and education. I'm a native Northwest Iowan who doesn’t get puns but welcomes tips on lifestyle and societal trends playing out in Siouxland.
