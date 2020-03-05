You are the owner of this article.
Sioux City Republican Bossman seeking third term in Iowa House
Sioux City Republican Bossman seeking third term in Iowa House

SIOUX CITY -- Jacob Bossman, a Republican who has held a Sioux City area seat in the Iowa House for three years, on Thursday filed nomination papers to seek another term.

Bossman, 40, of Sioux City, was first elected to the House District 6 position in a January 2018 special election to fill an unexpired term, then won a full two-year term in November 2018. In both those wins, Bossman defeated Rita DeJong, a Democrat from Sioux City.

House District 6 covers the Morningside area of Sioux City and the Sergeant Bluff, Bronson and Salix areas.

The filing period for legislative candidates runs through March 13. The election will be held on Nov. 3.

Jacob Bossman

Bossman
