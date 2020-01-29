Sioux City's Kacena won't run for re-election for Iowa House seat

SIOUX CITY -- State Rep. Tim Kacena, D-Sioux City, on Wednesday announced he would not seek re-election to Iowa House District 14 in November.

Kacena will end his legislative career after four years. He was elected to terms in 2016 and 2018.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the citizens of the 14th House District for allowing me to be your voice at the state capitol. Your support has been a great honor, and I am humbled by the opportunity to serve,” Kacena said in a release.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“In my four years as a lawmaker, I have always strived to be consistent and honest, and I will continue to push policies this year that will enforce my belief that, ‘Society's first priority must be to Humanity.’

Kacena currently serves on Labor, Local Government, Public Safety, Veterans Affairs, and the Administration & Regulation Appropriations Subcommittee.

Kacena is the second Siouxland legislator to announce retirement plans this week. On Tuesday, Rep. Dan Huseman, R-Aurelia, announced he would exit serving House District 3 after 26 years.

Candidates for legislative positions can file from Feb. 24 to March 13 to be on the November ballot.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.