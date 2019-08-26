{{featured_button_text}}
SIOUX CITY -- A retired three-star admiral from Sioux City on Monday entered the race for the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate seat held by Republican Sen. Joni Ernst.

Mike Franken said he plans to speak extensively about climate change, health care and ethanol, with his campaign drawing on lessons from his Northwest Iowa upbringing and U.S. Navy leadership posts.

“I made a lot of tough calls during my time in the Navy, and I’m not afraid to stand up for the proud progressive principles that Iowa Democrats share,” Franken said.

Ernst, a first-term senator, is seeking re-election to another six-year term. Three other Democrats -- Theresa Greenfield, Kimberly Graham and Eddie Mauro -- will compete with Franken for their party's nomination in the June primary. 

“Republicans like Joni Ernst and (Senate Majority Leader) Mitch McConnell never stand up to Donald Trump, and too many D.C. Democrats aren’t championing bold solutions for the climate crisis, the cost of health care, and Wall Street greed," Franken said in a social media video announcing his candidacy Monday.

Franken, 61, was raised in Sioux County. As a young man, he repaired farm equipment and trucks at Lebanon Farm Shop alongside his father. Mike Franken also worked as a hired farm hand, welder, construction worker, truck driver, and worked at Sioux-Preme Packing to pay for college.

In his announcement, Franken cited his family's deep military service record. His father fought in World War II, and his grandfather, a German immigrant, fought in World War I.

As a naval officer, Mike Franken lived on four continents, commissioned the destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill, commanded a squadron of ships and an international task force at sea, and served as the ground task force commander for the 4,000 US personnel on the continent of Africa, according to his news release. He also was the first director of the POW/MIA defense agency tasked to find and identify fallen servicemembers worldwide.

Franken said he spent years in senior policymaking, strategy and planning roles for the Defense Department, before retiring in October 2017 and moving to Sioux City with Jordan, his wife of 30 years. They have two children.

A few weeks ago, Franken spoke in the Sioux City metro at a Siouxland Progressive Women event with Graham and Mauro. At that point, he was investigating becoming a candidate, and continued traveling Iowa.

In a Monday interview, Franken said he's running as a progressive Democrat.

“Republicans are not looking forward to the future generations. They don’t stand up to Donald Trump," he said.

Asked for policies he hopes to highlight, Franken mentioned climate change, health care, rebuking special interest groups, ethanol, national security, and the budget. He said lessons learned in his military career will serve him well in the Senate.

“I developed this broad perspective of what equates to good governance and what equates to bad governance," Franken said.

He added, "I’m a highly empathetic person, but I’ve also learned to make tough calls. ... I can be extremely objective, but I can also hammer a solution through. And by George, I’m not afraid to do that.”

Some prominent Iowa Democrats and the national Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee has endorsed Greenfield, a former congressional candidate. Franken said he was not daunted by the electoral and financial challenge, saying he expects to take in campaign contributions from a wide swath of people.

“This is going to be an old campaign based on true values and what’s important to Iowa," he said. “I don’t have the benefit of tapping into those large organizations that give the OK from the DSCC. I don’t have that. I have the grassroots. And you know what? In the end, that’s a gift. We’ll do well.”

In a Monday release, Iowa Republican Party Chairman Jeff Kaufmann said, "Franken now joins a field that finds itself in a race to the far left, embracing the values of coastal elites, including socialized medicine and policies that would destroy our agricultural economy."

 

 

