SIOUX CITY -- A retired three-star admiral from Sioux City on Monday entered the race for the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate seat held by Republican Sen. Joni Ernst.
Mike Franken said he plans to speak extensively about climate change, health care and ethanol, with his campaign drawing on lessons from his Northwest Iowa upbringing and U.S. Navy leadership posts.
“I made a lot of tough calls during my time in the Navy, and I’m not afraid to stand up for the proud progressive principles that Iowa Democrats share,” Franken said.
“Republicans like Joni Ernst and (Senate Majority Leader) Mitch McConnell never stand up to Donald Trump, and too many D.C. Democrats aren’t championing bold solutions for the climate crisis, the cost of health care, and Wall Street greed," Franken said in a
social media video announcing his candidacy Monday.
Franken, 61, was raised in Sioux County. As a young man, he repaired farm equipment and trucks at Lebanon Farm Shop alongside his father. Mike Franken also worked as a hired farm hand, welder, construction worker, truck driver, and worked at Sioux-Preme Packing to pay for college.
In his announcement, Franken cited his family's deep military service record. His father fought in World War II, and his grandfather, a German immigrant, fought in World War I.
As a naval officer, Mike Franken lived on four continents, commissioned the destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill, commanded a squadron of ships and an international task force at sea, and served as the ground task force commander for the 4,000 US personnel on the continent of Africa, according to his news release. He also was the first director of the POW/MIA defense agency tasked to find and identify fallen servicemembers worldwide.
Franken said he spent years in senior policymaking, strategy and planning roles for the Defense Department, before retiring in October 2017 and moving to Sioux City with Jordan, his wife of 30 years. They have two children.
A few weeks ago, Franken spoke in the Sioux City metro at a Siouxland Progressive Women event with Graham and Mauro. At that point, he was investigating becoming a candidate, and continued traveling Iowa.
×
Welcome back! You've reached your free article limit. Become a member to help support our work.
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
AARP presidential forum
Rep. Beto O'Rourke, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson, O'Rourke and Andrew Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
AARP presidential forum
Andrew Yang, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich, center, and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson, Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
AARP presidential forum
Andrew Yang, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich, center, and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson, Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
AARP presidential forum
Rep. Beto O'Rourke, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich, left, and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson, O'Rourke and Andrew Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
AARP presidential forum
Rep. Beto O'Rourke, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson, O'Rourke and Andrew Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
AARP presidential forum
Rep. Beto O'Rourke, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful in the forum.
Tim Hynds, The Weekender
AARP presidential forum
Rep. Beto O'Rourke, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson, O'Rourke and Andrew Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
AARP presidential forum
Rep. Beto O'Rourke, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson, O'Rourke and Andrew Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
AARP presidential forum
Rep. Beto O'Rourke, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson, O'Rourke and Andrew Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
AARP presidential forum
Rep. Beto O'Rourke, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich, center, and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson, O'Rourke and Andrew Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
AARP presidential forum
Rep. Beto O'Rourke, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson, O'Rourke and Andrew Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
AARP presidential forum
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Warren, Marianne Williamson, Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Andrew Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
AARP presidential forum
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich, left, and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Warren, Marianne Williamson, Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Andrew Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
AARP presidential forum
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Warren, Marianne Williamson, Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Andrew Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
AARP presidential forum
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Warren, Marianne Williamson, Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Andrew Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
AARP presidential forum
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, answers a question from an audience member while campaigning Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Warren, Marianne Williamson, Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Andrew Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
AARP presidential forum
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich, center, and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson, left. Candidates Warren, Marianne Williamson, Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Andrew Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
AARP presidential forum
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns during a forum in Sioux City.
Tim Hynds, The Weekender
AARP presidential forum
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich, center, and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson, left. Candidates Warren, Marianne Williamson, Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Andrew Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
AARP presidential forum
Marianne Williamson, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich, center and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson, left. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Williamson, Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Andrew Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
AARP presidential forum
Marianne Williamson, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Williamson, Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Andrew Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
AARP presidential forum
Marianne Williamson, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich, left, and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Williamson, Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Andrew Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
AARP presidential forum
Marianne Williamson, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Williamson, Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Andrew Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
AARP presidential forum
Marianne Williamson, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Williamson, Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Andrew Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
AARP presidential forum
Marianne Williamson, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Williamson, Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Andrew Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
AARP presidential forum
Marianne Williamson, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich, left and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Williamson, Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Andrew Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
AARP presidential forum
Andrew Yang, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, waves to the audience as he enters the stage Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson, Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
AARP presidential forum
Andrew Yang, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson, Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
AARP presidential forum
Andrew Yang, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson, Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
AARP presidential forum
Andrew Yang, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson, Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
AARP presidential forum
Andrew Yang, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson, Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
AARP presidential forum
Andrew Yang, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson, Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
AARP presidential forum
Andrew Yang, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, campaigns Friday, July 19, 2019, during a forum in Sioux City sponsored by the AARP and Des Moines Register. The forum was moderated by the Des Moines Register’s Kathie Obradevich and Radio Iowa’s Kay Henderson. Candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson, Rep. Beto O'Rourke and Yang participated in the forum.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
In a Monday interview, Franken said he's running as a progressive Democrat.
“Republicans are not looking forward to the future generations. They don’t stand up to Donald Trump," he said.
Asked for policies he hopes to highlight, Franken mentioned climate change, health care, rebuking special interest groups, ethanol, national security, and the budget. He said lessons learned in his military career will serve him well in the Senate.
“I developed this broad perspective of what equates to good governance and what equates to bad governance," Franken said.
He added, "I’m a highly empathetic person, but I’ve also learned to make tough calls. ... I can be extremely objective, but I can also hammer a solution through. And by George, I’m not afraid to do that.”
Some prominent Iowa Democrats and the national Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee has endorsed Greenfield, a former congressional candidate. Franken said he was not daunted by the electoral and financial challenge, saying he expects to take in campaign contributions from a wide swath of people.
“This is going to be an old campaign based on true values and what’s important to Iowa," he said. “I don’t have the benefit of tapping into those large organizations that give the OK from the DSCC. I don’t have that. I have the grassroots. And you know what? In the end, that’s a gift. We’ll do well.”
In a Monday release, Iowa Republican Party Chairman Jeff Kaufmann said, "Franken now joins a field that finds itself in a race to the far left, embracing the values of coastal elites, including socialized medicine and policies that would destroy our agricultural economy."
Coming soon: Subscribe to our Politics email!
Get a weekly recap on the latest in local and national political news with our free newsletter.
More video from this section