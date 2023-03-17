SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City's $1.5 million snow removal budget is "on target," according to a city staff member, in spite of a very active January that dumped more than a foot of snow on the metro.

In mid-March, with spring on the horizon, Public Works Director Dave Carney said the city has less than 1,000 tons of salt left, after starting the season with around 5,000 tons. He said roughly 2,000 tons is on order from Nebraska Salt & Grain in Gothenburg, Neb.

The snow removal budget also includes dollars for snowplow blades, bolts, tire chains, brine and vehicle maintenance. To date, Carney said the city has only expended about 60% of its overtime budget for city workers working around the clock when it snows.

"So more than recent years, but about average, as we budget for a little above average to be safe," he said of overtime.

March snowstorm A Sioux City snowplow operator clears slush off of Sixth Street in downtown Sioux City on Thursday. Public Works Director Dave Carney said the…

Sioux City received 2.5 inches of snow on March 9 and an inch of snow on March 11, according to the National Weather Service's climate reports. Around 2 inches of winter precipitation was expected to accumulate in the metro on Thursday.

Sioux City sees around 30 inches of snowfall each year on average. As of 1:32 a.m. Thursday, the metro had recorded 27.8 inches of snowfall since July 1, according to the National Weather Service.

Siouxland was hit with three bouts of winter weather in less than 30 days in January, including a record-breaking snowstorm that dropped a total of 7.4 inches of snow on Sioux City from midnight on Jan. 18 to midnight on Jan. 19. That snowfall more than doubled a previous single-day record set in 1975 and was the largest total the area has seen since 2018.

Another winter storm that dumped more than a foot of snow on portions of southeast South Dakota and southern Minnesota Feb. 22 and 23 mostly skirted the Sioux City metro. Just 1.3 inches of the white stuff was recorded at Sioux Gateway Airport.

March snowstorm A Sioux City snowplow operator spreads salt while clearing slush off of Fifth Street in downtown Sioux City on Thursday. Public Works Director…

Carney said city staff can't recall a time when the city has ever run out of salt or come close in the last 20 plus years. He said more than 80% of the salt the city started out with for the current winter has been used. The salt is mixed with sand and spread on city streets.

"The shed was full at the beginning of the season," said Carney, who noted that salt shipments are year-round. "Salt is replenished as needed."

Even in years past, when other cities in the region received above average snowfall, replenishing Sioux City's salt supply hasn't been a problem, according to Carney.

"It has not been an issue. Several years back there was a bit of a regional salt 'shortage.' That delayed deliveries at times," he said.