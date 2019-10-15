SIOUX CITY -- The six Sioux City School Board candidates running for four board positions in a Tuesday forum asserted they would perform well as good stewards of taxpayer money in providing sound educational opportunities for district students.
Miyuki Nelson, the only current board member on the ballot, discussed issues such as funding, school security and class sizes with the other challengers, Juline Albert, Shaun Broyhill, Taylor Goodvin, Dan Greenwell and Monique Scarlett. The League of Women Voters of Sioux City forum to discuss school topics took place at City Hall, with a full crowd of 90 people watching.
Several candidates took exception with the amount of state funding approved by legislators. Goodvin, Greenwell and Nelson said the funding has been at a low percentage, with Goodvin noting the percentage coming in state supplemental aid is "falling behind the simple inflation rate."
Supplemental aid over the last three years has been 1 percent, 1.1 percent and 2.1 percent.
"Public schools have been underfunded and starved," Nelson said.
Greenwell said with limited funding, "How we spend our money is critical."
Greenwell owns a software company and is president of Shelby Monroe Group, a private equity investment and management advisory firm. Greenwell has been a persistent critic of Sioux City School District finances and reporting, and unsuccessfully ran for the school board in 2015.
He mentioned that he's spent more than $8,000 of his own money to get reports on financial matters from the district's administration, and that it is a necessity to develop "a culture of openness and transparency" in decision-making.
Goodvin, a business operations analyst for Brad Cummings LLC in Sioux City, said salaries and benefits are by far the largest component of the $200 million school budget, so discretionary spending is limited.
"We have to be very, very creative on where we want to spend money," Goodvin said.
Scarlett works for US Bank and has served on many district committees. She said she's concerned about bullying in the schools, with many pupils picked on because of their race, gender or weight.
Scarlett said board members need to be more invested in preventing bullying, and on another topic said class sizes are too big.
"If our classrooms are overloaded, our teachers are overworked," she said, making it hard to have sound learning outcomes.
You have free articles remaining.
Broyhill works as a senior software engineer, and won a school board seat in 2013, before shortly thereafter resigning the post. Broyhill said he's not pleased with recent reading scores, and pointed out that he's donated more than 1,000 books to schools over the last 10 years.
Responding to a question about standardized testing of students, Broyhill said that should be lessened, with a direction of more broad instructional pieces, so students develop "more common sense."
Albert, an administrator for Western Iowa Tech Community College, also addressed standardized testing, saying it has flaws, so a more holistic look at teaching to varying learning styles is highly needed.
Albert said she disagrees with some of the content of a 2017 law that changed a 40-year-old law on public employees collective bargaining. The law now limits mandatory items of negotiation to base salaries for most public employees.
Albert said that may be one outcome of the law, but noted that school districts don't have to also cut employee benefits.
Nelson said her goals are to set defensible budgets and provide specific goals for Superintendent Paul Gausman's team to follow.
"We need to talk about our expectations of our students," said Nelson, who was appointed to her board position in 2018.
Dagna Simmons of the League of Women Voters moderated the forum, which had three panelists, while some questions came from the audience.
The election is on Nov. 5.
Three current school board members are not seeking re-election, as Mike McTaggart, Jackie Warnstadt and David Gleiser will end their tenures on the board.