Sioux City School Board could again shift public comment portion in meetings

Board president Jeremy Saint told Gleiser that any change would best be addressed by the district's Policy Review Committee with a recommendation to board members. In June 2018, the school board shifted from having had public comment at the beginning of meetings.

At the time, Saint said the change was approved by the board after the Policy Review Committee worked through the proposal. Saint said board member Perla Alarcon-Flory asked about moving the citizen concerns to the end of the meeting, largely because several people spoke early about items that were on the agenda later in the meeting. Saint said many people then left before the board actually took up the agenda item for the fuller, planned discussion.

The school board meetings typically begin at 6 p.m. on Mondays twice per month, and it is not unusual for meetings to last two or more hours.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Wednesday, Greenwell said the best reason to have public comment at the beginning of the meetings is to lessen the wait for people to discuss issues of concern. He also said the public comment period was moved to the end of meetings in order to lessen the likelihood that people bring concerns to the board.