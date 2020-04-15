Sioux City school board extends pay for hourly workers amid coronavirus shutdown

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City School Board has approved extending the time period in which hourly nonessential workers will receive their regular full pay during the time in-school instruction will not be held, in the goal of stopping community spread of the novel coronavirus.
The decision means up to $1.5 million on such personnel expenses will be spent, if the current school closure goes into the beginning of June. In-school classes in Iowa districts have not been held since March 16. Gov. Kim Reynolds is looking at a possible restart on May 1. She said she would announce a new decision by Friday.
Sioux City School District Superintendent Paul Gausman and school board member Taylor Goodvin said it would not be surprising if Reynolds said classes will not resume at all for 2019-20, meaning no in-building instruction will have been held for the last 2.5 months of the year.
The school board voted 7-0 to pay the non-essential employees at its last action in a three-hour board meeting that stretched beyond 9 p.m. Tuesday. That was essentially a continuation of a previous decision from a March 20 board meeting, when members said they didn't want hourly school district workers to face an inability to pay ongoing bills.
The action covers all hourly support personnel, such as instructional aides and bus drivers and secretaries. The first period cost was $1.9 million, and the latest approval of $1.5 million will bring the total cost to $3.4 million, money that was already included in the budget as employee wage expenses.
The question was whether to pay such workers since there is no work for them to do. One proposal aired, which would have cost nothing, would have seen the board furlough the nonessential hourly workers, although no one spoke in support of it.
Brenda Zahner, director of the Siouxland UniServ group of the Iowa State Education Association, is a union official working with the Sioux City Educational Support Personnel Association, which represents paraprofessional associates, secretaries and bus assistants, who are paid hourly. Zahner said those union members were highly concerned how they would pay basics such as groceries, so the board action was a good step, "to alleviate financial fears" for the workers.
Human Resources Departnent Director Rita Vannatta said the nonessential phrasing sounds disparaging, but noted it is a legal term for some groups of district employees.
"You are vital to us," Vannatta said.
If the year ends with no more classes, the hourly district employees affected will be paid for about 55 days, or 11 weeks, of not working. Many district secretaries and maintenance employees who are paid hourly are working in schools, and administrators who are paid on salaries continue to do their jobs. Teachers who hold salaried contracts will be paid while not teaching.
Similar decisions to pay hourly school employees over upcoming weeks have been made in the largest metro school districts, plus dozens of others, throughout Iowa.
