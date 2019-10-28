SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City School Board will look to set a new budget next spring by avoiding any personnel cuts or elimination of school instructional programs, the members said Monday in holding an initial discussion of the upcoming 2020-21 school district budget.
The school board members are a month away from digging into some budget projections for the budget that must be set by April 2020. They began framing the budgeting process by creating a list of guiding principles for district Superintendent Paul Gausman.
The list came from suggestions of the Iowa Association of School Boards, and the members said a prime focus is to provide solid educational opportunities for students through quality instruction. They approved 10 of the 13 possible principles in a final motion summarized by board member Miyuki Nelson.
The school system educates nearly 15,000 students at more than 20 buildings through the efforts of nearly 2,000 employees.
Back in April, the Sioux City School Board adopted a budget of $225 million for the 2019-20 school year, which included raises for teachers and other workers in the vicinity of 2 percent, while adding more special education personnel, in one of the few ways the district expanded offerings.
You have free articles remaining.
The 2019-20 budget was set in a better financial climate than in the prior few years, and the district did not need to cut staff. The 2.06 percent increase in state supplemental aid is higher than the previous two budget years, which saw increases of 1.1 percent and 1 percent.
During those recent years, Sioux City district officials were forced to cut millions of dollars in spending, which included slashing some teachers' pay and offering financial incentives to teachers who agreed to retire early.
On Monday, board chairman Jeremy Saint said an increased student enrollment could deliver more revenues to the budget, via a per student element present in the Iowa funding mechanism for school districts.
Nelson also noted Gov. Kim Reynolds in recent weeks has said the state is in a stronger position now, after posting a $289 million surplus in the 2019 fiscal year that ended June 30. Reynolds said the surplus could mean tax cuts could be enacted, while Nelson said "the outlook is more promising" for education to get sound funding in 2020-21.