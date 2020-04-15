Sioux City school boards extends pay for hourly workers amid coronavirus shutdown

The action covers all hourly support personnel, such as instructional aides and bus drivers and secretaries. The first period cost was $1.9 million, and the latest approval of $1.5 million will bring the total cost to $3.4 million, money that was already included in the budget as employee wage expenses.

The question was whether to pay such workers since there is no work for them to do. One proposal aired, which would have cost nothing, would have seen the board furlough the nonessential hourly workers, although no one spoke in support of it.

Brenda Zahner, director of the Siouxland UniServ group of the Iowa State Education Association, is a union official working with the Sioux City Educational Support Personnel Association, which represents paraprofessional associates, secretaries and bus assistants, who are paid hourly. Zahner said those union members were highly concerned how they would pay basics such as groceries, so the board action was a good step, "to alleviate financial fears" for the workers.

Human Resources Departnent Director Rita Vannatta said the nonessential phrasing sounds disparaging, but noted it is a legal term for some groups of district employees.

"You are vital to us," Vannatta said.