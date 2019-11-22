Sioux City singing group gets mention in Trump impeachment hearing

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City was unexpectedly mentioned during the President Donald Trump impeachment hearings, as a congressman said hearing from other governmental officials instead of the initial whistleblower is analagous to having to listen to a Sioux City music group instead of an anticipated concert headliner.
U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, during a Thursday hearing was criticizing majority party Democrats for not having the whistleblower available for questioning. He gave the concert analogy, as lawmakers sort through charges that President Donald Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate the family of political rival Joe Biden in exchange for military aid.
.@locatesiouxcity— Bret Hayworth (@SCJBretH) November 21, 2019
"This is kind of like the Sioux City Crooners. This is a band that no one's heard of." https://t.co/VUcP1iN2NA
"You got the warmup band and then you got the main act. And what we've seen here is the warmup band. This is kind of like the Sioux City Crooners. This is a band no one's ever heard of," Stewart said.
Stewart appeared to be making a dismissive comment about a band that is not real, although shortly thereafter a Twitter account for a band with the Sioux City Crooners name was created.
Lots of wry tweets, retweets and replies have been aired since that time on that Twitter account, including one that shared a vintage photo of a group of male singers, saying, "Back when I was a Sioux City Crooner, before I was kicked out for my sasparilla addiction."
Some of the Thursday testimony involved a former White House official, Fiona Hill, who said Trump’s top European envoy was sent on a "domestic political errand" seeking investigations of Democrats.
An unidentified whistleblower's complaint about Trump's July phone call with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy prompted the inquiry.
Some Republicans have been pushing House Intelligence Committee Chairman U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., to require the whistleblower to testify. Last week, Iowa 4th District U.S. Rep. Steve King posted photos of the son of prominent Democratic Party donor George Soros, falsely claiming he's the White House whistleblower.
Iowa's two Republican senators, Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, have recently said the identity of the whistleblower should be kept confidential, in accordance with federal law designed to prevent retaliation.
