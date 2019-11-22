Sioux City singing group gets mention in Trump impeachment hearing

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City was unexpectedly mentioned during the President Donald Trump impeachment hearings, as a congressman said hearing from other governmental officials instead of the initial whistleblower is analagous to having to listen to a Sioux City music group instead of an anticipated concert headliner.

U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, during a Thursday hearing was criticizing majority party Democrats for not having the whistleblower available for questioning. He gave the concert analogy, as lawmakers sort through charges that President Donald Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate the family of political rival Joe Biden in exchange for military aid.

"You got the warmup band and then you got the main act. And what we've seen here is the warmup band. This is kind of like the Sioux City Crooners. This is a band no one's ever heard of," Stewart said.