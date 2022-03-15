Sioux City State Rep. Steve Hansen announces re-election bid for Iowa House

SIOUX CITY -- Iowa House Rep. Steve Hansen (D-Sioux City) isn't done yet.

The legislator for House District 14 announced Tuesday afternoon that he'll run for re-election in 2022 in the newly minted House District 2, which includes portions of Sioux City as well as Leeds, Greenville and rural areas out toward Lawton.

With his run, Hansen said he wants to continue to address Iowa's education system as well as workforce shortages, affordable housing and water quality issues.

"I believe we are at a critical point with Iowa’s education system as it has been underfunded for several years and has come under attack from those who would like to dismantle our public school system," Hansen said in a statement. "We can be very proud of our educational systems in Iowa, but we cannot be complacent. We need more investment and innovation as we compete with the world."

Hansen, who served in the Iowa Legislature from 1986 through 2002 and left to become the director of the Sioux City Public Museum, will likely square off against Woodbury County GOP Chairman Bob Henderson, who announced his candidacy for District 2 in January.

Henderson, who succeeded Suzan Stewart as the Woodbury County Republican Party chair, previously ran three unsuccessful campaigns for Iowa House District 14. In the 2020 election, Henderson lost to Hansen, 55.6 percent to 44 percent.

Because of the reshuffling, the former community college instructor has said he's feeling better about his chances in a fourth electoral bid that he's organizing around education and tax relief.

"I think the district is more favorable to me, politically. It’s far more rural, which I enjoy," Henderson said previously.

Hansen, a lifelong Sioux City resident, said the past two years were marked by pushes to make the state a more favorable place to live, work and retire in.

"When I ran for the Iowa House two years ago, my priorities were a commitment to education at all levels; improving mental health services and funding along with health care across the spectrum; working for tax competitiveness with our neighboring states; and working to clean up our waterways," Hansen said in the release.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

