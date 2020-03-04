Sioux City teacher seeks Woodbury County supervisor position

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City teacher has announced his candidacy for an open Woodbury County Board of Supervisors seat that will be filled in an April 14 special election.
Justin Wright, a 10-year educator who teaches at North High School, on Wednesday announced his candidacy as a Republican for the District 2 seat, which has been vacant since former supervisor Jeremy Taylor resigned last month over residency issues.
The Woodbury County Republican Party will hold a special convention on March 14 to name a nominee for the seat. Wright and possibly others will be up for consideration.
The Democrat who will be on the ballot was settled Feb. 28, when state Rep. Tim Kacena, of Sioux City, was unanimously nominated by the county Democratic Party in a special convention.
Any independent candidate who is not from the two major political parties can also file nomination papers, via a petition holding 250 signatures, by March 20.
The winner of the April 14 election will fill out the remainder of Taylor's four-year term, which runs through the end of 2022.
Wright, 41, who is married and a father of three children, said he has enjoyed living in Woodbury County the majority of his life, and he wants to support the good lives that people have in the county.
"If I am elected you will be able to count on me to keep county property tax levies low, to adequately fund the maintenance of our county roads, and to cooperatively work with city government and other civic leaders to enhance our already vibrant local economy," Wright said in a statement to the Journal.
"I have shopped for Christmas trees in Correctionville, detasseled corn in Salix, enjoyed Taco Night at the Fireside in Anthon and I was married to my beautiful bride in the historic Sioux City Orpheum."