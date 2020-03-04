Sioux City teacher seeks Woodbury County Supervisors position

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City teacher has announced his candidacy for an open Woodbury County Board of Supervisors position that will be determined in an April special election.

Justin Wright, a 10-year educator who teaches at North High School, on Wednesday announced his candidacy as a Republican running for the county supervisors District 2 seat.

Wright, 41, who is married and a father of three children, said he has enjoyed living in Woodbury County the majority of his life, and he wants to support the good lives that people have in the county.

"If I am elected you will be able to count on me to keep county property tax levies low, to adequately fund the maintenance of our county roads, and to cooperatively work with city government and other civic leaders to enhance our already vibrant local economy," Wright said in a statement to the Journal.

"I have shopped for Christmas trees in Correctionville, detasseled corn in Salix, enjoyed Taco Night at the Fireside in Anthon and I was married to my beautiful bride in the historic Sioux City Orpheum."

