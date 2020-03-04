Sioux City teacher seeks Woodbury County Supervisors position

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City teacher has announced his candidacy for an open Woodbury County Board of Supervisors position that will be determined in an April special election.
Justin Wright, a 10-year educator who teaches at North High School, on Wednesday announced his candidacy as a Republican running for the county supervisors District 2 seat.
Wright, 41, who is married and a father of three children, said he has enjoyed living in Woodbury County the majority of his life, and he wants to support the good lives that people have in the county.
"If I am elected you will be able to count on me to keep county property tax levies low, to adequately fund the maintenance of our county roads, and to cooperatively work with city government and other civic leaders to enhance our already vibrant local economy," Wright said in a statement to the Journal.
"I have shopped for Christmas trees in Correctionville, detasseled corn in Salix, enjoyed Taco Night at the Fireside in Anthon and I was married to my beautiful bride in the historic Sioux City Orpheum."
The position is open because former Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor resigned his District 2 seat in the wake of residency questions that prompted the county's top elections official to revoke Taylor's voter registration. The person who wins the special election will fill out the rest of that four-year term, which runs through the end of 2022.
Those interested in being on the county ballot on April 14 have through March 20 to file nomination papers. The Republican Party will hold a special convention on March 14 to name a nominee for the election, when Wright, and possibly others, will be up for consideration.
The Democrat who will be on the ballot was settled Feb. 28, when state Rep. Tim Kacena, of Sioux City, was unanimously nominated by the Woodbury County Democratic Party in a special convention.
Any independent candidate who is not from the two major political parties can also file nomination papers, via a petition holding 250 signatures, by March 20.