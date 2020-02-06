Sioux City teachers union seeks pay increases of 4 percent

The Sioux City Educational Support Personnel Association, which represents paraprofessional associates, secretaries and bus assistants, also on Thursday asked for raises of $2 per hour. The support personnel are paid a widely varying range of pay.

SCESPA members also sought adding $25 per year to the longevity pay that now goes to support personnel over three varying lengths of tenure.

"We really do have a lot of turnover," Zahner said.

The contract proposals will be presented to the Sioux City School Board at its next board meeting on Monday, and district negotiators plan to make a counteroffer on Feb. 17.

Under state law, the initial exchange of proposals between a bargaining unit and a governmental body are open to the public. In subsequent negotiations, the two sides can meet in private.

When bargaining began in one year ago, SCEA members asked for a 3.5 percent pay raise, and school district officials two weeks later proposed a 1.5 percent pay raise to teachers.

The two sides ultimately settled on a deal that gave SCEA teachers a 2 percent pay raise package for the 2019-20 academic year.