Sioux City teachers union seeks pay increases of 4 percent

SIOUX CITY -- Unionized Sioux City School teachers are seeking a salary increase of 4.15 percent for the next academic year, in an initial proposal aired Thursday.
The Sioux City Education Association, which represents roughly 800 teachers, proposed raising annual teacher base salaries to $37,636 for the 2019-20 school year. That would amount to an increase of 4.15 percent, said Brenda Zahner, director of the Siouxland UniServ group of the Iowa State Education Association.
Zahner said teachers work hard for students, and deserve a good raise for 2020-21 after years of lesser salary bumps that have moved some district teachers to depart.
Base pay for teachers is now $36,136, after rising from the prior year amount of $35,760. Zahner said the union is also seeking an increase in longevity pay by $300.
Zahner was accompanied by several SCEA members, including one wearing an "America Needs Teachers" t-shirt, for a proposal delivered to district Superintendent Paul Gausman, Human Resources Department Director Rita Vannatta and other school administration officials.
The district employs a combined 1,900 teachers and other staff. The local UniServ unit represents seven area union groups of teachers and other education workers.
The Sioux City Educational Support Personnel Association, which represents paraprofessional associates, secretaries and bus assistants, also on Thursday asked for raises of $2 per hour. The support personnel are paid a widely varying range of pay.
SCESPA members also sought adding $25 per year to the longevity pay that now goes to support personnel over three varying lengths of tenure.
"We really do have a lot of turnover," Zahner said.
The contract proposals will be presented to the Sioux City School Board at its next board meeting on Monday, and district negotiators plan to make a counteroffer on Feb. 17.
Under state law, the initial exchange of proposals between a bargaining unit and a governmental body are open to the public. In subsequent negotiations, the two sides can meet in private.
When bargaining began in one year ago, SCEA members asked for a 3.5 percent pay raise, and school district officials two weeks later proposed a 1.5 percent pay raise to teachers.
The two sides ultimately settled on a deal that gave SCEA teachers a 2 percent pay raise package for the 2019-20 academic year.
In recent years, Sioux City district officials have lamented small amounts of new revenues for K-12 districts from the Iowa Legislature, in order to pay teachers and fund programs. Supplemental state aid has been approved at 1.1, 1 and 2.1 percent in the last three years. That amount for 2020-21 has not been set by the Legislature.
"I really hope this is the year that we can reward the teachers that we have," Zahner said, citing recent lower pay raises, and adding that she's seen teachers move on from the district jobs.
Wages are the only element to be negotiated for the 2020-21 year contract, since the unions are already locked into a three-year agreement on language pieces that run through 2020-21. The so-called permissive language issue includes such topics as leaves of absence, employee hours, work year and grievance procedures.