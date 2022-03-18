Sioux City to hire consultant to gauge whether to build new wastewater plant with $150-$200M price tag

SIOUX CITY -- The city of Sioux City will hire a consultant to evaluate whether to upgrade or replace the city's wastewater treatment plant.

City officials pegged the estimated price tag for a new regional treatment plant at $150 million to $200 million.

"We're looking at going multiple different directions to improve not only the operation of our wastewater treatment plant, but to future-proof our community in wastewater and to provide more economic development opportunities through either the existing plant or a new plant," City Manager Bob Padmore said at press conference at City Hall.

The city is looking at the Southbridge Industrial Park as a potential site for a new plant, Padmore said. The city would pay for the project with a combination of funding, including American Rescue Plan Act dollars. The city is receiving $40.6 million from ARPA, a COVID relief package signed last year by President Biden.

"Longer term, it will be a discussion of rates and the (Capital Improvement Program)," Padmore said. "We're probably looking in the range of $150 to $250 million, depending on the technologies chosen and what we need."

Friday's announcement comes on the heels of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources in January filing suit against the city over alleges repeated environmental violations at the plant dating back to March 2012. The city faces fines adding up to millions of dollars.

In response, the city concedes there have been past violations, but in each case the city self-reported them to the DNR upon discovery. The city also has denied allegations that city officials intentionally misled state regulators about the operating capabilities of the plant, calling them "reckless and libelous."

City officials believe upcoming projects and a new management structure will improve the plant's operations and eliminate many of the problems that have caused frequent state wastewater permit violations.

Built in 1961, the current plant at 3100 South Lewis Blvd. near the intersection of Interstate Highway 29 and U.S. Highway 75/20, processes waste for Sioux City and four other tri-state communities, South Sioux City, North Sioux City, Sergeant Bluff and Dakota Dunes. But the city of South Sioux City is moving forward with plans to build a $40 million facility to treat its own industrial waste. South Sioux City officials say the new plant, which will be located next to the Missouri River and north of the Tyson Fresh Meats lagoon, could be expanded to treat residential waste from other metro communities.

"Our goal would be to maintain ourselves as the regional provider, subject to each community which has to make their own decision," Padmore said Friday.

If the city decides to build a new plant, Padmore said industrial users would be phased in, followed by residential customers.

"Build it, so it's expandable so that as more things come on, we can expand it. And, then, slowly decommission the existing plant," he said.

Tom Pingel, who was hired this spring as the city of Sioux City's utility director in charge of the wastewater plant, said the Iowa DNR requires that the city have a facility plan, which he said will guide the city's wastewater treatment services for the next 20-plus years. He said the master plan is expected to be completed within six months.

"The plan will outline and look at all the processes at the wastewater treatment plant and what improvements are required for the next 20 years and beyond for economic development and population growth. We're going to compare those costs to the cost of the first phase of new plant," Pingel said. "Most likely, that new plant will come to fruition. The location of a plant will be in more of an industrial setting far away from residents."

Pingel said the city won't be abandoning the existing plant at 3100 South Lewis Blvd. He said the plant's newer assets will be incorporated into the facility plan, slowly decommissioned, and used until they are no longer viable.

Vicki Baker, the plant's manager, spoke about improvements that are in progress at the plant, including the construction of UV disinfection, conversion of two secondary digesters to primary digesters for more capacity, and a new hauled waste receiving station, which she said will provide a safer and more efficient way to offload waste.

"While these projects are moving forward, staff is continually faced with daily challenges to maintain and operate existing equipment. At times, this risks meeting our ultimate goal," she said.

"We've invested in a biogas facility there. We use gas that we used to flare off. Now, we clean that gas and inject it into the pipeline," he said. "We're going to keep running that facility and the facilities associated with that and any other processes that still have life in them."

