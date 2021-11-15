Sioux City to remove 3 Hamilton Boulevard traffic signals

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council authorized the permanent removal of traffic signals Monday at three locations along Hamilton Boulevard -- West Third, West Eighth and West 22nd streets.

The council voted 3 to 2, with Mayor Bob Scott and Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore voting against the removal at Hamilton Boulevard and West Third Street. The vote was unanimous to take out the traffic signal at Hamilton Boulevard and West Eighth Street. Scott cast the lone "no" vote on the removal at Hamilton Boulevard and West 22nd Street.

"Listen, I like how it goes through, now. I still think there's at least one too many stoplights in this corridor. I don't know how we can justify leaving the one out there when you got four turnoffs to get into the Marketplace. How many do you need?" Mayor Bob Scott said before the vote.

Burns & McDonnell, an engineering firm, was contracted to evaluate signal warrants at five intersections on Hamilton Boulevard and conduct a public outreach campaign along the corridor.

The firm found that West Third, West Eighth and West 22nd streets "did not satisfy the Federal Highway Administration's minimum criteria." West 17th Street and the Center Plaza entrance at Market Place were not recommended to proceed to the testing phase, as they met current traffic signal warrants established by the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices.

During the first 30 days of the 90-day study, the signals were placed in flash mode and stop signs were placed on side-street approaches. After 30 days, the signals were turned off completely for 60 days.

Nearly 80 percent of the online survey respondents indicated that traffic flow improved or remained about the same after the signal was taken out of service at West Third Street. More than 90 percent of respondents and 67 percent of respondents came to identical conclusions after signals were removed at West Eighth and West 22nd streets.

Mark Tuch, a civil engineer for Burns & McDonnell, told the council that removing the three signals will move traffic "better" in "a safe manner" with "less delays" and "less stops."

"That's really the intent of removing the signals. It's not to penalize or punish any individual business. It's not to punish or penalize any individual resident. It's to provide a safe solution to move traffic through the corridor," he said.

No crashes were reported at either West Third or West Eighth streets during the evaluation period. There was one rear-end crash involving a northbound vehicle on Hamilton Boulevard turning right onto 22nd Street. However, if the traffic signal was in service, it would not have prevented the crash, according to the study.

"Are we not obligated to make our streets as safe as we can? ... If we know, based upon this study, that we can prevent traffic accidents and prevent injuries and prevent fatalities, don't we want to take a serious look at this?" Councilman Pete Groetken said.

Scott noted that he doesn't like pulling out at West 22nd Street because he said the line of sight is "horrible."

During the meeting, a couple residents spoke out against the proposed removal of the signal at West Third Street and the geometric modifications that would go along with it.

The study found that the risk for increased crashes would be reduced if access at Third Street was restricted to "right-in, right-out" only, meaning a median along Hamilton Boulevard would need to be constructed at Third Street to eliminate the through and left-turn movement on Third Street. Additionally, the median would eliminate the left-turn movements from Hamilton Boulevard to Third Street.

Pat Tomscha, executive director of the Siouxland Center for Active Generations, said motorists are taking a shortcut through the center's front parking lot, which is just six feet from its door. The center is located at 313 Cook St., between West Third and West Fourth streets.

"I agree that safety is important. But, when you take public safety off the streets and put it onto our parking lot, you really have to take a second look at it," Tomscha said. "We might have someone that's 85 that's coming out that door and not looking and that person's driving away. If that safety goes away, we've caused an accident there."

Burns & McDonnell will now proceed with the next phase of the project, which involves developing timing patterns based on signal spacing and updated traffic counts.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 3

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.