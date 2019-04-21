SIOUX CITY -- Thirteen years after being recognized as one of Iowa's first "Great Places," Sioux City is looking to enhance its statewide designation.
The City Council will be asked Monday to approve a resolution authorizing the Parks and Recreation Department to submit an Iowa Great Places "re-designation" application to the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs to support new downtown and riverfront projects.
The re-designation will allow the city to request funding to support the $15.2 million redevelopment of the riverfront. Plans call for the project to be completed in three phases, beginning in the spring of 2020 and ending in the fall of 2023. Key pieces of the project include two pavilions, a basketball court, a dog park, a soft surface playground for children and a fishing pier platform.
A project to modernize directional signage in the city's downtown, as well as lighting and mural projects, also would benefit from the grant funding.
Sioux City was one of three cities to win the state's first Great Places designations in 2005, emerging out of a field of dozens of cities, counties and other entities with the pitch: "a Cow Town with an Opera Place." Great Places sought to pinpoint distinctive places with cultural, architectural and recreational options. The three cities received thousands of dollars of state financing and access to 19 state agencies to help advance their improvement and promotional plans.
Since Sioux City received the designation, the program has been revamped. Now, cities that were originally designated are required to seek re-designation to be eligible for grant funding, according to city documents. Each of the two other initial 2005 Great Places cities -- Coon Rapids in Carroll County and Clinton on the Mississippi River -- have since received $1 million.
The initial Great Places vision for Sioux City called for a $225 million makeover for the downtown and riverfront entrance area through 2012, which included $120 million for Interstate 29 improvements through the downtown area, $30 million to replace the Gordon Drive viaduct and $75 million for other quality-of-life enhancements.
The Iowa Department of Transportation is wrapping up an 11-year project that widened the interstate from four to six lanes and has cost more than $400 million. But some of the other Great Places initiatives failed to materialize or fell short of expectations. The DOT is still talking about replacing the aging Gordon Drive viaduct. A proposed signature bridge linking downtown to the Missouri riverfront for the first time never got built. And local leaders also had to abandon a $35 million plan to beautify the unsightly concrete that once carried the Floyd River through the stockyards area by adding trails, pedestrian bridges, landscaping and an interpretive park.
A $530,000 state grant through Sioux City's Great Places program helped turn a 1890s-era steam plant in the Historic Fourth Street District into 7,000 square feet of studio and classroom space for the Iowa State University College of Design. There were hopes that ISU Design West would put Sioux City on the must-study map for ISU and local students alike, but the satellite program generated little interest.
"Obviously, I wish it was still going, but I'm grateful that it worked as long as it did and that we still have a well-renovated building in downtown Sioux City," Nathan Kalaher, a local architect and co-chair of the Great Places committee member during the first go-round. "At many levels, that also helped raise awareness of elements that make Sioux City cool and, in fact, people came here and studied what made Sioux City cool."
Overall, Kalaher said he has a "good feeling" when he reflects on the initial Great Places designation process.
"I think as a whole, everything was successful; and we haven't even seen all of that impact yet," he said. "Part of it was making a connection to the riverfront. We're still working on the interstate, but nearly done, so we'll begin to see the impact of it shortly."
The proposed riverfront redevelopment would be completed in three phases, beginning in the spring of 2020 and ending in the fall of 2023.
From 2014 to 2018, recipients received an average grant of $204,000, according to the program's website. The state funding requires matching funds from the local entities.
Local governments and nonprofit entities receive Iowa Great Places funding.