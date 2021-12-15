Sioux City transit could be altered by severe weather

SIOUX CITY -- The latest local entity potentially impacted by Wednesday's severe weather forecast? Public transit.

Sioux City officials shared in a press release this afternoon that public transit will "run routes where possible based on weather conditions after 3 p.m. today, however, operations may need to shut down earlier than normal."

Earlier in the day, Sioux City Manager Robert Padmore's office sent out a press release stating that: All city buildings will be closing at 3 p.m. With that, the release made sure to mention that public safety and other city functions (such as water and wastewater) would continue service.

As of 1:30 p.m., on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, Woodbury County is under a tornado watch per the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center. According to the agency, the watch is in effect until at least 8 p.m. tonight as winds are expected to get as high as 60 mph in Sioux City.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

