Sioux City utilities director: Uncertainties abound with 'forever chemicals' in water

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Utilities Director Brad Puetz told the City Council Monday that per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances are very difficult to get rid of and that experts don't know the concentration at which these "forever chemicals" are harmful to the human body.

"They do not decay in the environment. They basically stick around forever. There's very few ways to actually dispose of PFAS," said Puetz, who emphasized that the city is committed to transparency regarding per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances. "We want the citizens to know everything that we know."

Sioux City's drinking water has exceeded health advisory levels, in recent months, for PFAS, a class of compounds composed of more than 6,000 chemicals, which have been used in products that are resistant to heat and repel oil and water. Since the levels aren't regulatory in nature, Puetz said the city is not in violation of anything. He said residents can continue drinking the water. Roughly a dozen water utilities in Iowa, thousands around the nation and many more worldwide are dealing with PFAS in drinking water, according to Puetz.

"There's PFAS in your burger wrappers. There's PFAS in your microwave popcorn packages. There's PFAS in your pizza boxes," said Puetz, who also noted that PFAS are present in Scotchgard and water-resistant clothing, such as GOR-TEX.

In December of 2021, Puetz said the 185th Air National Guard tested for PFAS on its base and, then, expanded that testing to additional well sites, including the Southbridge collector well. In January, Puetz said the city started to test for PFAS on its own.

"Those concentrations on the base are extremely high. What we've found is the foams have entered the groundwater and they've migrated off site to the Southbridge collector well," Puetz said.

Although PFAS have been detected at Southbridge, Puetz said the chemicals haven't been found in water samples collected from several wells on the riverfront. The riverfront water supply provides between 85% and 90% of the community's water.

"The majority of this water is not even being used," Mayor Bob Scott said of the water containing PFAS. "That should make people feel a little bit more comfortable."

In August, the city began participating in an Iowa Department of Natural Resources program to proactively determine the prevalence of PFAS in its drinking water. A water sample collected that month indicated 4.4 parts per trillion of one perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) compound. In October, sample results detected perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) in a concentration of 5.4 parts per trillion and PFOS in a concentration of 4 per trillion.

The EPA's new interim health advisory levels are 0.004 parts per trillion for PFOA and 0.02 parts per trillion for PFOS. Before June 15, the health advisory levels consisted of the combined results of PFOS and PFOA set as 70 parts per trillion.

Puetz said the EPA's decision to lower the health advisory levels by nearly 12,500 times "stunned" the water community. Currently, 75% of laboratories testing for PFAS can only report with 95% confidence to a level of 4 parts per trillion, according to Puetz. He compared the level of PFAS in Sioux City's drinking water to four drops of water in an Olympic-size swimming pool.

"It's very difficult to surmise why EPA took such a drastic move in lowering the levels," he said. "I think they're trying to make a statement about PFAS. They want it taken care of."

According to the EPA, the interim health advisory levels were calculated to offer a margin of protection against adverse health effects and also take into account other potential sources of exposure to PFAS beyond drinking water. Studies have found associations between PFOA and/or PFOS exposure and effects on the immune system, cardiovascular system, human development and cancer.

Puetz said the EPA's final rule is expected to be published by the end of 2023, with enforcement beginning in the fall of 2026. He said there is a chance that the EPA will increase the health advisory level, but cautioned that it won't go back to anything close to 70 parts per trillion.

"We do not want to get ahead of ourselves in determining what Sioux City wants to do until the final rule comes out," he said. "There is a possibility that Sioux City won't have to do anything. And, there's a possibility that we may have to do something."

Puetz said some communities have treatment processes in place that will assist in PFAS removal and that studies are beginning to figure out how to maximize the treatment process.

"Right now, Sioux City doesn't have any of those processes in place. So, to put to task something of that magnitude at this point in time just doesn't make sense," he said.

Scott asked for a "ballpark number" on what it would cost to implement those processes.

Puetz told him it would cost around $4.5 million to move the collector well to a different water source. He said treatment options consist of reverse osmosis, ion exchange and activated carbon, which would exceed $10 million.