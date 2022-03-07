Sioux City will soon see fiber optic cable provider in town

SIOUX CITY -- MetroNet, the largest independently held fiber optic provider in the nation, is making a multi-million dollar investment in Sioux City.

"This is a full investment on behalf of our organization, because we believe we can make an impact on Sioux City," Kathy Scheller, director of government affairs for MetroNet, told the Sioux City Council during a presentation Monday.

MetroNet, which is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, currently serves more than 125 communities in 13 states, including Iowa.

"What we offer is blazing fast symmetrical internet, of which you can upload and download at the same time," Scheller said. "Our lowest offering is 200 megs symmetrical, out highest at this point is 1 gig symmetrical to the home."

Scheller said MetroNet is able to bring brand new fiber optic infrastructure into Sioux City.

"Reliable fast broadband, simultaneous streaming, distance learning, telecommuting and more," she said. "We will manage our own network once we bring it in."

When MetroNet comes into a new city, Scheller said the company informs residents about its work in the public right-of-way.

"We have a very in-depth construction communication plan," said Scheller, who said Sioux City residents will be able to view plans on MetroNet's website when construction begins. "Once we work out with the city and staff on permitting a particular area, or neighborhood that we're going into, we will send those residents, before we ever get started 30 days out, a letter saying who we are and what's going on in the public easement."

Scheller said a postcard will follow two weeks out. She said residents will also find a yard dart on their lawns right before work begins.

The project is currently in the design phase, according to Scheller. She said residents should expect to see MetroNet crews in Sioux City in late spring.

