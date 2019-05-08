ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Sioux County Democratic Party leaders will be inducted into the Iowa Democratic Party Hall of Fame as the state’s Outstanding Democratic Party Chair in a June 9 ceremony in Cedar Rapids.
The ceremony will take place during the state party's annual celebration event. A Wednesday release said the Sioux County Democrats group is being honored for offering progressive politics in one of Iowa’s most conservative counties.
Over the last five years, county party leaders have sought sought to rebrand the group, and doubled the size of their central committee.
They offered educational forums, held Winter Picnic fundraisers, staffed display tables at college fairs, along with hosting candidate appearances and a congressional debate. They also expanded the number of caucus sites, leading to county party record midterm attendance in 2018.
Others will be honored with induction into the Iowa Democratic Party’s Hall of Fame, including Fred and Charlotte Hubbell as outstanding supporters and state Rep. Ras Smith, of Waterloo, as a rising star.
Democratic presidential candidates who will attend the June event will include Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, John Delaney, Kirsten Gillibrand, Kamala Harris, John Hickenlooper, Amy Klobuchar, Elizabeth Warren and Andrew Yang.