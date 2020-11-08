Sioux Gateway board backs SkyWest for federal contract

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to approve a resolution to recommend that the U.S. Department of Transportation award a three-year contract to SkyWest Airlines for service between Sioux City and Chicago under the Essential Air Service program.

Sioux Gateway Airport is covered by the federal program, which was created in 1978 to ensure that smaller communities maintained at least a minimal level of air service. The airport successfully used EAS protections to preserve Sioux City's air service when Delta Air Lines pulled out of the market years ago.

According to documents filed with the city, the Sioux Gateway Airport Board of Trustees reviewed three proposals for EAS submitted to the USDOT by American Airlines, Boutique Air and SkyWest, which is doing business as United Express.

David Bernstein, president of the Sioux Gateway Airport Board of Trustees, wrote in a letter to the USDOT, which was dated Nov. 4, that SkyWest meets all EAS criteria. He also said that United Express service to Chicago will be "critical" as the community recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. Last month, Denver air service returned to Sioux Gateway, after a six-year absence, with once-daily United Express-branded flights operated by SkyWest.

