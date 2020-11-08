Sioux Gateway board backs SkyWest for service to Chicago

The details of SkyWest's EAS proposal for Sioux City to Chicago service were not referenced in Bernstein's letter or the city documents.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While Boutique Air presented a bid for zero subsidy, Bernstein wrote that the board found "significant issues" with its bid.

"Boutique Air cannot operate its proposal as submitted to the USDOT without incurring millions of dollars in losses, which would not only jeopardize service at Sioux City, but all EAS markets that have service by Boutique Air," he wrote.

American Airlines announced in August its intention to stop flying to Sioux Gateway in October, due to the catastrophic impact of COVID-19 on the airline industry. The airline backtracked a few days later, delaying its plan to suspend its flights to Chicago and Dallas-Fort Worth.

Then, at the end of August, American filed to terminate unsubsidized service to Sioux City, under the EAS program.