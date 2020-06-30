Sioux Rapids police chief placed on leave after social media comment

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX RAPIDS, Iowa -- The police chief of Sioux Rapids has been placed on unpaid administrative leave for two weeks, after city officials took disciplinary action related to his social media usage.

Sioux Rapids City Clerk Heather Baier reported Tim Porter was placed on the leave, after a Monday evening half-hour special meeting of the city council. The five council members initially held a closed session to evaluate the competency of a city employee, then in open session voted unanimously on the recommendation by Mayor Jim Wise to place Porter on leave.

Other media reports shared a screenshot of Porter writing a comment on a Facebook post that detailed a truck driver driving through a grouping of protesters in support of Black Lives Matter in Des Moines on June 22.

Porter has been police chief since December 2011. Baier said she could not pinpoint the social media Porter used.