SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux Rivers Regional Mental Health and Disability Services agency could give $150,000 in additional funding to a crisis center in Sioux City that Woodbury County officials have said can't function well under the existing budget.
After discussing the matter in their monthly meeting Tuesday, the Sioux Rivers governance board will vote in August on a proposal to give more money to a regional center in Sioux City that monitors mental health patients. That is a turnaround from the June meeting, when the governance board on a 2-1 vote defeated a Woodbury County proposal to raise the amount going to the Assessment and Crisis Stabilization Unit from $500,000 to $650,000 for the fiscal year that began July 1.
Keith Radig and Matthew Ung, the Woodbury County Board members who also serve on the Sioux Rivers governance board, were not present at the Sioux Rivers board meeting Tuesday in Le Mars. Radig in June had proposed awarding $150,000 more to the crisis center, when people at the meeting said with more time to see how expenses flow, eventually more money for the facility could perhaps be found.
Now, that looks to have happened, Sioux Rivers CEO Shane Walter said, in a recap of the Tuesday meeting.
"We are wrapping up expenditures for fiscal year 2018 and it appears that we will spend less than we budgeted. We believe that we’ll be able to add the additional dollars to the assessment center budget without jeopardizing other programs," Walter said.
"Ironically, we had advised board members and Siouxland Mental Health to work with us for a month or two until we wrapped up spending for the previous fiscal year, before we could commit to the additional funds."
The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors first heard about the possibility of the $150,000 in additional funding at their Tuesday meeting, which began three hours after the Sioux Rivers board meeting. Patty Erickson-Puttmann, who works for the county and Sioux Rivers, advised about the funding during the public comment portion of the county supervisors meeting.
Funding for the crisis center has been uncertain amid the sometimes contentious relationship of the three counties in Sioux Rivers, which includes Woodbury, Sioux and Plymouth counties. Woodbury County plans to leave Sioux Rivers, effective July 1, 2019, and the three counties have had difficulty at times agreeing on services for the last 12 months.
The Assessment and Crisis Stabilization Unit operated last year on a budget of $972,000, and Radig said reducing that level to $500,000, as previously set in March budget deliberations, wasn't nearly enough to serve people.
The crisis center is managed by Siouxland Mental Health Center on behalf of Sioux Rivers, an agency formed in 2014 after the state switched from county to regional delivery of services for low-income individuals and others.
Since early 2016, the three counties have shared operational costs of the crisis center at 4038 Division St., which offers short-term observation or longer-term housing in a secure setting for patients whose conditions don't warrant hospitalization.
Each county appoints two supervisors to the Sioux Rivers board, but each county holds just one vote.