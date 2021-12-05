Siouxland businessman plans to redevelop former Prince Manufacturing building

SIOUX CITY -- A local businessman plans to redevelop the former Prince Manufacturing building and surrounding land for new industrial tenants.

Dan Hiserote of Brickyard Developers, LLC purchased the former Prince Manufacturing site at 4600 S. Lewis Blvd., and the Southbridge Business Park. Hiserote will invest approximately $2.4 million in the property, which includes the initial purchase of the building.

North Sioux City-based FIMCO is among the tenants secured. FIMCO, a manufacturer of lawn and garden supplies, will lease a portion of the facility for warehousing and distribution, according to documents filed with the city.

The Sioux City Council will be asked to approve a resolution at its weekly meeting Monday, which would set a public hearing concerning the proposed amending of the Donner Park Urban Renewal Plan. Amending the plan will allow the council to consider a development and minimum assessment agreement with Brickyard Developers.

Hiserote intends to make a number of improvements to the property, including new parking lots and a new drainage ditch, as well as related drainage improvements, utilities, fencing, and interior improvements to accommodate multiple industrial tenants, according to the city documents.

City staff members are currently working to finalize a development agreement with Brickyard Developers. Under the terms of the agreement, the city would provide 75% property tax rebates to the developer on the new incremental taxes created by the value added to the property for a period of five years.

In addition to the Brickyard Developers project, the city is also working with multiple prospects for the development of various industrial projects on the city's 27 Flags site in the Southbridge Business Park, according to the documents.

"Should any or all of these projects come to fruition, the city will need to be prepared to construct the necessary infrastructure to accommodate the development(s) as well as provide any property tax rebates to assist with the project," the documents said.

Prince Manufacturing closed its plant on Lewis Boulevard, which operated as Prince Hydraulics, in 2019. The plant manufactured cylinders, pumps, valves and accessories for decades.

