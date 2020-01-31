Siouxland Democrats seize final chances in wide open presidential field

SIOUX CITY -- There was a near calamity at the end of the Friday appearance by Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, although it had nothing to do with his speech content.

Buttigieg super fan Elizabeth Sturgeon, of Sioux City, was unhappy to have missed him in a late November stop, when an evening snowstorm diminished the crowd at West Middle School. Therefore, Sturgeon was pumped for Friday's rally at the Orpheum Theatre, not only to hear the former South Bend mayor speak to a crowd of 200 people, but also to have him sign a book.

However, when she stopped on the way out of the building at a merchandise table, she made a blunder. A bit later, Sturgeon rushed back, looked around, and profusely thanked the salesman who pointed to the book she'd inadvertently left behind.

"I just like Pete so much, I just can't think beyond Pete...I was hoping and praying he'd come back," Sturgeon said.