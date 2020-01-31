Siouxland Democrats seize final chances in wide open presidential field

SIOUX CITY -- There was a near calamity at the end of the Friday appearance by Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, although it had nothing to do with his speech content.
Buttigieg super fan Elizabeth Sturgeon, of Sioux City, was unhappy to have missed him in a late November stop, when an evening snowstorm diminished the crowd at West Middle School. Therefore, Sturgeon was pumped for Friday's rally at the Orpheum Theatre, not only to hear the former South Bend mayor speak to a crowd of 200 people, but also to have him sign a book.
However, when she stopped on the way out of the building at a merchandise table, she made a blunder. A bit later, Sturgeon rushed back, looked around, and profusely thanked the salesman who pointed to the book she'd inadvertently left behind.
"I just like Pete so much, I just can't think beyond Pete...I was hoping and praying he'd come back," Sturgeon said.
Such enthusiasm for seeing political candidates firsthand in Northwest Iowa has been peaking lately, in the final run-up to the important Iowa caucuses, which are the first contest in the 2020 presidential nominee selection process. Seven Democratic candidates are actively working Iowa, in a number that was reduced after Maryland congressman John Delaney dropped out Friday morning.
Democratic candidates -- and some surrogates campaigning on their behalf -- have packed venues in Sioux City since Sunday, with rallies held by Sen. Bernie Sanders, businessman Andrew Yang, former Vice President Joe Biden and Buttigieg. It appears the end of the presidential campaign appearances will come to a close in Northwest Iowa with the 2 p.m. Saturday event by Sen. Amy Klobuchar at The Marquee on Historic Fourth Street.
In fact, at one point there were overlapping events planned Friday in the city, as the Buttigieg stop was to have been slightly proceeded with one by Sen. Elizabeth Warren. However, Warren's team on Thursday announced she could not make the Sioux City event, due to all senators required to be present in the Senate chambers for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.
Instead, U.S. Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., who grew up near Winterset, Iowa, spoke at the Warren event as a surrogate, and 35 people showed up. That was at the same Western Iowa Tech Community College venue where Biden had drawn 350 people on Wednesday.
JoAnn Sadler, of Correctionville, Iowa, listened to Porter, and didn't hold it against Warren for bowing out.
"They have to do their job. (The impeachment) is a serious situation," Sadler said.
You have free articles remaining.
Mariah Murray-Zumo, of Sioux City, added, "Of course I am disappointed, but I understand." Murray-Zumo added Warren's absence won't derail her plans to caucus for Warren, after seeing 10 to 12 Democratic candidate events over the last year.
Porter told the crowd "my constituents are counting on each one of you," in the caucuses to make a good choice to unify the country and defeat President Donald Trump, the Republican who is seeking re-election.
The impeachment trial meant Warren, Klobuchar and Sanders were taken off the campaign trail for several days in the final crucial stretch to Monday's caucuses. Murray-Zumo said since those three senators are polling in the top five in Iowa, non-senators like Buttigieg and Biden may be able to draw in more caucus supporters.
"There are so many undecideds left that are to be swayed," Murray-Zumo said.
In Buttigieg's remarks at the Orpheum, he said, "I'm resting my hope for Iowa's knack for making history."
Ed Tryon, of Sioux City, who is actually an independent leaning towards caucusing with Republicans, went to both the Buttigieg and Warren events.
'"I really wanted to hear Warren. I'm not so interested in the surrogates," Tryon said.
He cut out early on the Porter speech in order to hear more of Buttigieg.
"I tried to catch as many as I could this last week," Tryon said, citing four over the last six days, plus he plans to see Klobuchar on Saturday to bring the caucus cycle to a close.
While Tryon said he is "kind of getting fatigued" by the political rallies, he firmly believe they are the best way to determine whom to support, by virtue of interpersonal observations that can be made.
"To me, it makes a big difference," he said.
Tryon said, to his eyes, Biden seemed "lackluster" in his Wednesday college stop, while a high-profile congresswoman with Sanders shined when speaking Sunday.
"Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez came off as very intelligent, and that is not how she is portrayed," Tryon said.