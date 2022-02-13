Siouxland family has personal connection to Super Bowl

Jared McNett Online Editor Follow Jared McNett Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- It didn't sink in right away for Austin and Chase Rozeboom.

The older siblings of Los Angeles Rams linebacker Christian Rozeboom, 25, had grown up playing football inside the house with their baby brother (when they weren't supposed to) and there they were at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California two weekends ago to witness Christian's team defeat the San Francisco 49ers by 3 points to secure a spot in Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals.

"It was kind of surreal. You watch the Super Bowl on TV every year and it’s always a thing you just watch. To have your brother playing in it, it didn’t even really register," Austin said. "Pretty surreal," Chase echoed.

Nerves

Both had been to other games Christian played in this year, as had their dad, Arlyn, and their mom, Beth. They were in Nashville to see the former Sioux Center Warrior record his first NFL tackle against the Tennessee Titans when he was still with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Rozebooms also made it to Minneapolis to see the Rams beat the Vikings in late December. The family even managed to catch a regular season game against the 49ers. None of those had the feel, though, of the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 30.

"I hadn’t been nervous until the Niners game," Chase admitted.

"It doesn’t do you any good to get nervous but it’s a natural instinct," Arlyn said.

Austin, who played linebacker at Northwestern College in Orange City (where Arlyn played defensive end and was a member of the school's national championship team in the 1980s), used to get nervous for Christian's games right up until a high school game down in Des Moines.

"I stopped getting nervous when he told me he wasn’t nervous. He told me at the state championship game in high school that he wasn’t nervous," Austin recalled. To hear Austin tell it, Christian's levelheadedness has continued right up through Super Bowl week where the Rams are just the second team ever to play at home for the NFL's championship game.

"The moment never gets too big for him," Austin said.

What could be

If the Rozebooms diverge slightly on how nervous they get for Christian's games, they all agree that it would've been difficult to forecast him playing on a team that's currently favored to win it all on Sunday night.

"I kind of knew at an early age he was superior in athletics but you never think that," Chase told the Journal.

"Not to this magnitude," Austin replied.

"We knew he was blessed with talent but it really took him accepting an offer with SDSU and getting involved with that coaching staff," Arlyn said.

Christian played four years at South Dakota State University in Brookings and left as the all-time leading tackler for the Jackrabbits. He didn't get drafted coming out of SDSU but was signed as a free agent with the Rams in 2020.

"Obviously I had no idea going into (the weekend) where I would go, just that I would be on a team somewhere. I am excited for it. To go out to L.A. and be a Ram, that is cool," Christian said at the time of his signing.

An experience

When Christian was growing up, no one in the family rooted for the Rams. Their NFL loyalties were scattered to the winds.

Austin got down with the Dallas Cowboys. Beth went to high school in Denver so her allegiance was pledged to the Broncos (as was Chase's) which made things a little weird when her son was playing football for their rivals in Kansas City. Arlyn backed the Miami Dolphins.

"I never really rooted for the Rams until two years ago," Arlyn said.

Now, the family is stocked with Rams jerseys. Other than Christian, Aaron Donald, the once-in-a-generation defensive tackle for Los Angeles, is their favorite player. Chase's three-year-old son not only knows who Rams receiver Cooper Kupp is, he pretends to play as him while his dad serves the role of quarterback Matt Stafford.

At kickoff of the Super Bowl Sunday, the Rozebooms, who flew from Omaha to Los Angeles on Friday, will get to see all of them play, including Christian.

"I think it’s going to be an experience," Chase said. "Hopefully, with him playing, they take it all in the end."

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

