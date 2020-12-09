Siouxland governmental mental health region could add more counties

Over many months in 2017 and 2018, there were a host of Woodbury County, Sioux Rivers and Rolling Hills board meetings where county supervisors debated and voted on key steps. The transition from Sioux Rivers to Rolling Hills ultimately became effective on July 1, 2019.

At that point, Rolling Hills was comprised of seven smaller counties mostly east of Woodbury -- Buena Vista, Sac, Calhoun, Carroll, Cherokee, Crawford and Ida.

Admitting Pocahontas and Humboldt counties into Rolling Hills will require three separate votes -- the one already passed by the Rolling Hills governance board to forward the topic to the county boards of supervisors, a majority vote by those eight county boards, then a final majority vote by the Rolling Hills board.

De Witt said Pocahontas and Humboldt counties sought to leave their current County Social Services region due to "some fracturing"of that entity, which has more than 20 counties and includes such cities as Fort Dodge and Waterloo.