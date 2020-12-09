Siouxland governmental mental health region could add more counties

SIOUX CITY -- When Woodbury County first picked a regional entity for the delivery of mental health services to low-income residents and others, there were a handful of counties in that group.
It appears likely the county will soon be in a regional group with 10 counties, after a vote by the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Tuesday. In their weekly board meeting, the supervisors on a 4-0 vote supported adding the farther east counties of Humboldt and Pocahontas into the Rolling Hills Community Services Region, effective July 1, 2021.
"There was really no negative reason to keep them out...I think they'll be a good addition," said Supervisor Rocky De Witt, who also is a member of the Rolling Hills board of governance.
The state in 2014 switched from a county-based to a regional method of delivering mental health services to low-income residents. The state calls such regions Mental Health and Disability Services systems, or MHDS regions.
Woodbury was originally part of Sioux Rivers Regional Mental Health and Disability Services, which included Plymouth, Sioux and Cherokee counties, before the latter county left to join Rolling Hills.
Woodbury County officials then sought to leave Sioux Rivers over what they described as disagreements on management style and other issues. It took more than two years to accomplish that move.
Over many months in 2017 and 2018, there were a host of Woodbury County, Sioux Rivers and Rolling Hills board meetings where county supervisors debated and voted on key steps. The transition from Sioux Rivers to Rolling Hills ultimately became effective on July 1, 2019.
At that point, Rolling Hills was comprised of seven smaller counties mostly east of Woodbury -- Buena Vista, Sac, Calhoun, Carroll, Cherokee, Crawford and Ida.
Admitting Pocahontas and Humboldt counties into Rolling Hills will require three separate votes -- the one already passed by the Rolling Hills governance board to forward the topic to the county boards of supervisors, a majority vote by those eight county boards, then a final majority vote by the Rolling Hills board.
De Witt said Pocahontas and Humboldt counties sought to leave their current County Social Services region due to "some fracturing"of that entity, which has more than 20 counties and includes such cities as Fort Dodge and Waterloo.
He said those two counties have a combined population of less than 17,000 -- it is roughly 16,300 -- and added they fit in with the rural types of counties in Rolling Hills. De Witt said Humboldt and Pocahontas counties in fiscal year 2021-22 will likely provide more in financial resources from property taxes than they will use in services.
There are currently 14 MHDS regions across the 99 counties of Iowa.
