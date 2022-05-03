Siouxland health providers, legislators weigh in on Supreme Court abortion news

Siouxland health providers, activists and legislators alike are still trying to piece together what the news will mean for future access, less than 24 hours after the leak of a potential Supreme Court decision overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide.

Susie Edgar, director of the Her Health Women's Center in Sioux City, which discusses pregnancy options with clients, for free, said her office would have to specifically tailor its discussions.

"If it does choose to change Roe v. Wade, then it would go to the states, and we would be talking to the girl depending on what state she is from," Edgar said.

In 2018, Jackie Christerson helped with a travel fund which donated more than $10,000 to assist area patients with travel expenses as they sought family planning and reproductive health care at Planned Parenthood of the Heartland clinics in Omaha, Nebraska, and Council Bluffs, Iowa. If abortion laws tightened in the three-states making up Siouxland, Christerson said she worries about where people would go.

According to Edgar, a majority of Her Health clients come in looking for confirmation of a potential pregnancy. The center's site then further explains that if a client is interested in pursuing an abortion, staff and advocates would offer guidance and support.

"It’s your decision, and no one should decide for you," the site says. Later in the paragraph the page explains: "We do not perform or refer for abortions."

When asked whether she was worried about the future possibility of potential pregnant clients taking reproductive decisions into their own hands, Edgar said: "We want her to be well-informed and well-educated about what those options are for her and we don't we don't want any woman to feel hopeless or worse, alone, in her pregnancy decision."

Political realm

The Twitter account for Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) offered a conditional statement: "For nearly half a century, the #RoeVWade decision has allowed for the destruction of innocent life in America. I am incredibly encouraged that the Supreme Court appears to finally recognize the injustice this misguided decision has caused and……I remain committed to protecting all life. I am also concerned that private Supreme Court deliberations appear to have leaked. I pray for the Justices, their safety and their courage to do the right thing and overturn Roe v. Wade once and for all. #IA04"

In September 2021, Feenstra voted against a bill from House Democrats positioned as "protecting a person's ability to determine whether to continue or end a pregnancy, and to protect a health care provider’s ability to provide abortion services." The first-term Congressman said of H.R. 3755: "While we have recently made significant progress in pursuing pro-life policies, including in a recent Supreme Court victory that upheld a Texas abortion ban, there is clearly still a lot of work to be done."

State Sen. Jackie Smith, D-Sioux City, a former colleague of Feenstra's, said, regardless of the outcome of the Supreme Court's decision in a case challenging Mississippi's ban on abortion after 15 weeks, she is still pro-choice.

"I think it’s a personal decision between a woman and her doctor and I’ll continue to fight for a woman’s right to choose," Smith said.

Were Iowa to pass a law banning most abortions even before 20 weeks, which is the current milestone, Smith doesn't think it would do much to lessen the number of abortions.

"It doesn’t stop women from having abortions, it stops women from having safe abortions," she said. Smith suggested birth control should be more widely available and sex education should be bolstered if Republicans were interested in finding a bipartisan solution to curbing the number of abortions in Iowa and elsewhere.

Christerson agreed things being made unsafe.

"What people believe is that if they make abortions illegal they will stop but they won’t. It just makes them more dangerous," Christerson said.

When she was in college, in the early 70s, before Roe v. Wade was decided, Christerson said she had a roommate who had to travel, with their mom, to Wisconsin and pay $3,000 to get an abortion. "That was a lot of money. But not everybody had that," she said.

As to whether or not such restrictions could still come this legislative session, Smith was unsure: "I would not be surprised if we see some last minute, in-the-middle-of-the-night attempt to restrict the rights of women but I don’t know."

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

