Siouxland health providers, legislators weigh in on Supreme Court Roe draft

SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland legislators and activists say they are still trying to piece together the potential ramifications of a draft Supreme Court opinion that would overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade abortion rights ruling.

The Supreme Court confirmed Tuesday the draft opinion, leaked to Politico, was an authentic document but said “it does not represent a decision by the court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case.”

The draft opinion, in response to an appeal of a Mississippi law that would prohibit abortions after 15 weeks, would leave it up to states on whether to allow abortion or regulate or ban the procedure.

State Sen. Jackie Smith, D-Sioux City, said she even if Iowa lawmakers pass a ban before the current milestone of 20 weeks, it would not do much to lessen the number of abortions.

"It doesn’t stop women from having abortions, it stops women from having safe abortions," she said.

Smith said the issue should be a "personal decision between a woman and her doctor."

"I’ll continue to fight for a woman’s right to choose," she said.

U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Iowa, a former colleague of Smith in the Iowa Senate, said he remain "committed to protecting all life."

"For nearly half a century, the #RoeVWade decision has allowed for the destruction of innocent life in America," Feenstra said in a tweet. "I am incredibly encouraged that the Supreme Court appears to finally recognize the injustice this misguided decision has caused."

Feenstra said he also is concerned that "private Supreme Court deliberations appear to have leaked. I pray for the Justices, their safety and their courage to do the right thing and overturn Roe v. Wade once and for all. #IA04"

In September 2021, Feenstra voted against a bill from House Democrats positioned as "protecting a person's ability to determine whether to continue or end a pregnancy, and to protect a health care provider’s ability to provide abortion services." The first-term Congressman said of H.R. 3755: "While we have recently made significant progress in pursuing pro-life policies, including in a recent Supreme Court victory that upheld a Texas abortion ban, there is clearly still a lot of work to be done."

Susie Edgar, director of the Her Health Women's Center in Sioux City, which discusses pregnancy options with clients, for free, said if the Supreme Court returns the issue to the states, her office would need to specifically tailor its discussions with clients, based on which state they're from.

Edgar said a majority of Her Health clients come in looking for confirmation of a potential pregnancy. The center's site then further explains that if a client is interested in pursuing an abortion, staff and advocates would offer guidance and support.

"It’s your decision, and no one should decide for you," the site says. Later in the paragraph the page explains: "We do not perform or refer for abortions."

In 2018, Jackie Christerson helped raised more than $10,000 to assist area patients with travel expenses as they sought family planning and reproductive health care at Planned Parenthood of the Heartland clinics in Omaha, Nebraska, and Council Bluffs, Iowa. If abortion laws are tightened in the tri-state region, Christerson said she worries about where women will go for a safe, legal abortion.

When she was in college, in the early 70s, before Roe v. Wade, Christerson said she had a roommate who had to travel with her mom to Wisconsin and pay $3,000 to get an abortion.

"That was a lot of money. But not everybody had that," she said.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

