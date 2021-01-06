Siouxland lawmakers denounce violent Capitol breach as 'anarchy,' 'banana republic'

By early evening, law enforcement officials had secured the Capitol. House and Senate leaders vowed to reconvene Wednesday night to complete the certification of the electoral votes.

"The violent behavior at the Capitol is inexcusable and disgusting, but we won’t be deterred from our Constitutional duty," South Dakota Sen. John Thune, the Republican Majority whip, tweeted. "We need to work together to protect our democracy."

The tri-state governors also weighed in on the historic events.

"Standing with and praying for the brave men and women of the U.S. Capitol," Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds tweeted. "Police and all who have been endangered by the violence and unrest happening at our nation’s capital. This behavior is unacceptable and not who we are as Americans."

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts condemned the violence "in the strongest possible terms."

"Peaceful protest is the American way," Ricketts said in a tweet. "Violence and destruction of property is not. I encourage the protesters in D.C. to leave and go home."

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem tweeted that while "we are all entitled to peacefully protest, violence is not a part of that."