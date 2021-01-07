Siouxland leaders offer thoughts on what comes next after Capitol breach

"Each and every day Americans are putting their lives on the line to defend Americans’ right to peacefully protest. Violence and contempt for our law enforcement, whether it’s yesterday’s events at the U.S. Capitol or the riots that took place over the summer across our country, should be condemned in the strongest terms by Republicans and Democrats alike. This is not who we are as a nation regardless of party affiliation or political ideology. We must be better than this and remember that we do not accomplish positive change through violence or anarchy. We must come together and embrace our shared values as we work together for the change that we seek." -- Rep. Matt Windschitl, R-Missouri Valley

"We have to really pray for a peaceful resolution, for people to take stock of the gravity of this moment, to understand that the last four years have done damage to the social fabric of our country and the way that we view one another. We need to understand that misinformation and falsehoods are undermining the foundation of what has made this great country for hundreds of years. And we need to really be willing to have hard conversations and express hard truths to one another about what needs to happen, and how we can unite this country again, so that we're not looking at one another simply in terms of a partisan political lens, and instead view each other as neighbors again." -- Rep. Chris Hall, D-Sioux City