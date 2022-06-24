Siouxland legislators, religious leaders react to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade

SIOUX CITY – Siouxland legislators, faith leaders and activists were quick to offer different ways forward from the U.S. Supreme Court's 6-3 decision on Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade and throw out a half-century of protections for abortion.

Democratic candidate for House District 1 J.D. Scholten took to Twitter shortly after the Supreme Court issued its opinion on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization calling it "dangerous."

"Can’t stop thinking about sisters, neighbors, nieces, daughters, etc and not having legal control of one’s body," he said in a tweet. "Posting on Twitter might temporarily feel ok, but in order to protect women we need to organize!"

U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Hull, who ran against Scholten in 2020, also reacted on Twitter calling the ruling a "momentous day for the pro-life movement and pro-life Americans across our nation."

"Since before I was elected to Congress, I have called for Roe v. Wade to be overturned, and after nearly fifty years, I am overjoyed that the sanctity of life has triumphed," he said.

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, a member of the senate pro-life caucus, said in a statement she is “proudly and adamantly pro-life.”

“This decision reflects the science, will save lives, and rightly returns policymaking power back to the American people and their elected officials,” she said.

Bishop Walker Nickless of the Diocese of Sioux City said he is pleased with the direction of the state and federal judges.

“Although the recent actions of the federal and state supreme courts are good news to all who believe in the sanctity of life, there is much more work to be done,” Nickless said in a statement. “I ask all Catholics and all people of faith to continue to pray for an end to abortion in our state and our nation.”

Marion Miner, associate director of pro-life and family policy of the Nebraska Catholic Conference, agreed with Nickless.

“Nebraska is once again free to protect preborn babies from the lethal violence of the abortion industry,” she said in a statement.

She called upon Nebraska state lawmakers to enact legal protections from the moment of conception.

Connie Ryan, Executive Director of the Interfaith Alliance of Iowa, said the ruling sets the nation down a dangerous path. She also said the court is betraying religious freedom.

"The court has placed the lives and futures of Americans who are pregnant in the hands of politicians with extreme political agendas, rather than doing its job to protect the fundamental rights of Americans, she said in a statement.

"True religious freedom means that anyone can seek care for themselves based on their own beliefs. The Court has forced a narrow set of religious beliefs on Americans, violating our nation’s commitment to individual liberties."

With the Supreme Court's move, abortions are now criminal acts in South Dakota. The Argus Leader reported "South Dakota's long-pending "trigger law" banning voluntary termination of pregnancies has gone into effect."

The ruling is expected to disproportionately affect minority women who already face limited access to health care, according to statistics analyzed by The Associated Press.

Thirteen states, mainly in the South and Midwest, already have so-called "trigger laws" on the books that were passed to limit abortion access in the event that Roe was overturned. Another half-dozen states have near-total bans or prohibitions after 6 weeks of pregnancy, before many women know they are pregnant.

On June 17, the Iowa Supreme Court cleared the way for lawmakers to severely limit or even ban abortion in the state, reversing a decision by the court just four years ago that guaranteed the right to abortion under the Iowa Constitution.

With the federal and state rulings, Iowa lawmakers could ban abortion in the state without completing the lengthy process of amending the state constitution.

In January, Legislative Bill 933, introduced by State Sens. Joni Albrecht of Thurston and Mike Flood of Norfolk, would make it a felony for anyone to provide any medication or undertake any procedure with the intent of ending the life of an unborn child, defined as an “individual living member of the species homo sapiens ... from fertilization to full gestation and childbirth.”

