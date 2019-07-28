{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland Progressive Women group plans to host a forum with three Democratic candidates running to replace U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Delta Hotel Conference Center in South Sioux City. 

Michael Franken, a retired Navy admiral from Sioux Center; Kimberly Graham, an Indianola attorney; and Eddie Mauro, a Des Moines businessman, will take part and answer questions on health care, Social Security, the environment, the economy, education, gun control, immigration and agriculture, according to a news release. 

Theresa Greenfield, another Democratic Senate candidate, will not be able to make it because of a schedule conflict. 

The event is open to the public, but a reservation is required. An optional lunch at the event costs $13, including tax and tip. To reserve a place, members of the public can email chulinsar@cableone.net, and indicate whether you want lunch. 

