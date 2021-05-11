Siouxland workforce specialist: Iowa ending federal unemployment benefits will ease hiring challenges

SIOUX CITY -- Gov. Kim Reynolds' move to end Iowa's participation in federal pandemic-related unemployment benefit programs should help employers who are struggling to fill positions, a local workforce specialist said.

Brad Newton, director of economic development and workforce solutions with The Siouxland Initiative, said the additional federal government payments have adversely affected some employers' efforts to recover from the pandemic.

Local employers have been reaching out to Newton, asking how they can compete with the added benefits, which includes a supplemental payment of $300 per week.

“They are essentially competing with the unemployment program and it makes it very difficult for them, across all industries, to find people who are qualified,” Newton said.

He noted over 66,000 jobs are currently available in Iowa. Newton said he hopes more positions will be filled after Iowa ends the federal programs on June 12. After that date, Iowans will no longer be able to receive Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation or Mixed Earners Unemployment Compensation.